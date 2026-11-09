India, Sierra Leone discuss expanding cooperation in healthcare, education, defence

Freetown, Nov 9 (IANS) India’s High Commissioner to Sierra Leone, Norbu Negi, met Alan C E Logan, Director General of Sierra Leone’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and discussed expanding cooperation in capacity building, healthcare, education, infrastructure and defence, the High Commission of India said.

“High Commissioner H.E. Norbu Negi met Mr. Alan C.E. Logan, Director General, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Sierra Leone, for a fruitful interaction on further strengthening the India–Sierra Leone partnership,” the High Commission posted on X.

Both sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to deepening bilateral ties.

“Discussions focused on expanding cooperation in capacity building, healthcare, education, infrastructure, defence and other key areas of mutual interest, reaffirming the shared commitment to deepen bilateral ties and advance mutually beneficial cooperation,” it said.

In September, a rehabilitated Skills Training Centre, supported by a grant from the India-UN Development Partnership Fund, was inaugurated in Sierra Leone’s Kenema.

“Supported through a USD 990,000 grant from the India-UN Development Partnership Fund, the project is rehabilitating six skills centres across Sierra Leone, promoting vocational skills, entrepreneurship and economic independence for persons with disabilities,” the High Commission had said.

In March, India sent 1,000 metric tonnes of rice to Sierra Leone to support its school midday meal scheme. The gesture reinforced India’s commitment to enhance cooperation with countries in the Global South and to backing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

In March last year, India and Sierra Leone held the second round of Foreign Office Consultations (FoC) in New Delhi, co-chaired by Sevala Naik Mude, Additional Secretary, MEA, and Alan CE Logan.

“Both sides also agreed to further deepen and diversify bilateral ties in key areas of contemporary relevance, defence cooperation, energy development and development cooperation,” the MEA had stated.

India and Sierra Leone enjoy cordial and warm ties based on common values and shared vision which date back to almost six decades. India is committed to being a reliable partner of Sierra Leone in its development journey through soft loans, scholarships, and capacity building, according to the MEA. The two nations also cooperate at the United Nations and other multilateral fora.

--IANS

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