November 09, 2026 8:14 PM हिंदी

RM Drip and Sprinklers Systems' Q2 profit drops 65 pc to Rs 2 crore

RM Drip and Sprinklers Systems' Q2 profit drops 65 pc to Rs 2 crore

Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems Limited, a micro-irrigation equipment manufacturer, on Monday reported a sharp decline in profitability for the quarter ended September 2026 (Q2 FY27), even as its revenue posted modest growth.

The company reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 2 crore in the second quarter of FY27, down 64.78 per cent from Rs 5.65 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year (Q2 FY26), according to its stock exchange filing.

Despite the decline in earnings, revenue from operations rose 3.34 per cent year-on-year to Rs 32 crore during the July-September quarter. The shares of the company closed Monday's intra-day trading session at Rs 19.05, down 4.99 per cent or Rs 1. The shares have delivered a positive return of 12.46 per cent or Rs 2.11 in last five days.

Based in Maharashtra, R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems is engaged in the design, manufacture and supply of micro-irrigation equipment catering to the agricultural sector.

The company offers a wide range of products, including drip irrigation systems, sprinkler systems, HDPE pipes, filters and fertigation tanks.

It also provides farmers with irrigation system design and installation services and operates as an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) supplier.

The company has established a dealer network across several states, including Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan and Jharkhand, helping expand its reach among farmers and agri-business customers.

Its product portfolio includes flat drip lines, pressure-compensating drippers, round inline laterals, mini-sprinklers, micro-sprinklers and filtration solutions such as disc filters, screen filters and hydro-cyclone filters.

The company also manufactures HDPE water pipes and fertigation equipment used in modern irrigation practices.

R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems operates automated manufacturing facilities in Nashik and Sinnar in Maharashtra.

The company has been focusing on capacity expansion and integrating solar infrastructure into its operations as part of its long-term growth strategy.

--IANS

pk

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