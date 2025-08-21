August 21, 2025 12:32 PM हिंदी

'Vishwambhara' will hit screens in summer of 2026, says Chiranjeevi

'Vishwambhara' will hit screens in summer of 2026, says Chiranjeevi (Photo Credit: Chiranjeevi X)

Chennai, Aug 21 (IANS) Mega Star Chiranjeevi on Thursday announced that his long- awaited socio-fantasy entertainer 'Vishwambhara', directed by Vassishta, will certainly hit screens in the summer of 2026.

.In a video clip released by the film's makers on a day before the Telugu star was to celebrate his birthday, Chiranjeevi said that a lot of people had doubts about why the film was getting delayed.

Seeking to answer this question, Chiranjeevi said, "The entire second half of this film is dependent on VFX and graphics. The efforts being put in by the makers to ensure that the best quality output is presented to audiences is the prime reason for the delay."

Stating that Vishwambhara was a wonderful story like the Chandamama, the Mega star said it would appeal to children and to the child in every grown up individual.

The actor, who said that the makers had planned to release a glimpse later on Thursday, said that the film would hit screens in the summer of 2026 as children loved the season of summer.

For those unaware, 'Vishwambhara' is the dream project of director Vassishta, who impressed audiences and critics alike with his debut film 'Bimbisara', which was also known for its strong visual effects.

Trisha Krishnan plays the female lead in this film, which will also feature actress Ashika Ranganath in a pivotal role, alongside Kunal Kapoor.

Chota K Naidu has cranked the camera for this film, while the world of Vishwambhara has been intricately crafted by production designer AS Prakash.

Backed by the renowned UV Creations, the film has been mounted on a grand scale, with no compromise on quality or creativity. The producers are reportedly sparing no expense to ensure Vassishta’s vision is fully realized.

The film presents a grand canvas blending mythology, emotion, and cinematic spectacle. The film, which boasts a stellar technical crew, has been written and directed by Vassishta and produced by Vikram, Vamsi, and Pramod under the UV Creations banner.

--IANS

mkr/

LATEST NEWS

Harshvardhan Rane’s ‘Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat’ to now release on October 21

Harshvardhan Rane’s ‘Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat’ to now release on October 21

Raj Kundra to wife Shilpa Shetty: ‘Love you meri jaan’

Raj Kundra to wife Shilpa Shetty: ‘Love you meri jaan’

So many good points and highlights: Errani/Vavassori feel special to defend US Open mixed doubles title (Credit: US Open/X)

So many good points and highlights: Errani/Vavassori feel special to defend US Open mixed doubles title

Directors Uttam, Nitin to helm movie based on ‘Operation Sindoor’

Directors Uttam, Nitin to helm movie based on ‘Operation Sindoor’

Soha Ali Khan lists the details of the thrilling scene from ‘Rang De Basanti’

Soha Ali Khan lists the details of the thrilling scene from ‘Rang De Basanti’

Akshay Kumar shares why it is important to finish dinner by 6.30 PM

Akshay Kumar shares why it is important to finish dinner by 6.30 PM

Around 42,000 outsiders entered Manipur since Dec, 2024; Former CM Biren Singh calls it ‘real and ongoing’

Around 42,000 outsiders entered Manipur since Dec; Biren Singh calls it ‘real and ongoing’

Actress Madhu Shalini is a fighter, says director Shashi Kiran Tikka

Actress Madhu Shalini is a fighter, says director Shashi Kiran Tikka

HAL confirms Rs 62,000-crore mega order for Tejas fighter jets; shares up

HAL confirms Rs 62,000-crore mega order for Tejas fighter jets; shares up

Delhi CM attack: Security enhanced at Rekha Gupta's residence, CRPF deployed

Delhi CM attack: Security enhanced at Rekha Gupta's residence, CRPF deployed