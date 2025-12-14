3rd T20I: No need for Gill to play big shots, should stick to proper strokes, says Bangar

Dharamshala, Dec 14 (IANS) Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar has advised Shubman Gill to rely on orthodox strokes to make runs in the third T20I against South Africa, rather than forcing big hits in the match to be played at the HPCA Stadium on Sunday evening.

Gill, already India’s captain in ODIs and Tests, is the vice-captain in T20Is, where Suryakumar Yadav leads the team. But Gill’s returns since coming back into the T20I team from the Asia Cup have raised questions. In 14 T20I innings this year, Gill has scored just 263 runs, while averaging 23.9 and the strike rate standing at 142.93, without a single fifty to show so far.

With the five-game T20I series between India and South Africa currently standing at 1-1, the focus shifts to Gill’s form ahead of the game in Dharamsala. “I’d clarify his role: no need for big shots—stick to proper cricketing strokes with so many quick scorers behind you.”

“Lay the platform, especially in crunch situations or low-scoring games. India need a batter who can tackle tough overs, handle the new ball and survive early breakthroughs like Shubman’s dismissal on the first ball,” said Bangar on JioStar.

Dharamsala offers another chance for Gill to justify the faith shown in him by the team management in T20Is and cement his place at the top well in time for next year’s T20 World Cup, to be held in India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8, 2026.

After the game is over in Dharamsala, India, and South Africa will play two remaining games of the series at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow and Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on December 17 and 19, respectively.

