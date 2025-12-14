Over 3,000 people take part in Assam Rifles Half Marathon 2025, promote 'Fit India' and national unity

New Delhi, Dec 14 (IANS) The Fifth edition of the Assam Rifles Half Marathon 2025 was successfully organised on Sunday at the Headquarters of the Directorate General Assam Rifles at Laitkor in Meghalaya's state capital Shillong.

Held as a key initiative to promote the "Fit India Movement", the annual event -- first conducted in 2021 -- has grown significantly in popularity among running enthusiasts across the country.

This year's event witnessed participation from across India, with more than 3,000 participants representing 26 states and two Union Territories across various age categories, reflecting the spirit of unity in diversity and promoting national unity.

The event was conducted against the scenic and majestic backdrop of the hills of the East Khasi District at Laitkor and was graced by dignitaries from the Union government, Armed Forces and volunteers from all over the country.

The half marathon was organised in three categories: Cloud Chase (21 km), Pine Path (10 km) and Crystal Stream (5 km).

The runs were flagged off by Lieutenant General Vikas Lakhera, Director General Assam Rifles; Vibha Lakhera, President Assam Rifles Wives Welfare Association (ARWWA), for the 21 km category. Major General Jai Singh Bainsla, ADG Assam Rifles; Satish Nambiar, Executive Director and State head North east region; Zubin Garg, Chief General Mamager (Corporate Communication) Indian Oil Corporation Limited in Mumbai flagged off the 10 km category and 5 Km category was flagged off by Brigadier Sachindra Tiwari, Brigadier administration, Headquarters DGAR.

The overall participation was 3,038 runners, including 559 in the 21 km half marathon, 1,502 in the 10 km run and 977 in the 5 km run.

Participants were awarded medals and certificates in recognition of their efforts along with commemorative T-shirts as souvenirs.

Cash prizes worth Rs 20 lakh were awarded to 48 runners across various categories. In addition, several consolation prizes were also distributed.

In the Overall Category, Sandeep Devrari of 20 Kumaon, Indian Army, emerged as the winner in the 21 km (Men) category with a timing of one hour seven minutes while Tamsi Singh from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh won the 21 km (Women) category with a timing of one hour 23 minutes.

Air Marshal Surat Singh, AOC-in-C Eastern Air Command; and Nisha Singh, President Eastern Air Command, AFFWA, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest.

