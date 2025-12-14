Rich-poor gap narrowing as rural India drives growth: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi, Dec 14 (IANS) Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday said that India is witnessing a silent but powerful transformation, where aspirations are rising across villages and small towns under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a social media post on X, Goyal said that rural India is no longer on the margins of growth and is now playing a key role in driving consumption.

“Aspirational India rising! Under PM Narendra Modi's leadership, the rich-poor divide is narrowing, and rural India is driving consumption on the back of development through empowerment,” the Union Minister said.

The minister said that items once seen as symbols of urban comfort, such as bikes, cars, refrigerators, television sets and mobile phones, have now become common in village households.

According to him, this change reflects the impact of development through empowerment, where people in rural areas have greater access to opportunities, income and basic facilities.

“What were once seen as symbols of urban comfort, like bikes, cars, fridges, TV sets, and mobile phones, have become staples in homes in villages,” Goyal explained.

Goyal described this shift as a “silent revolution of prosperity” and said it shows how aspirational India is rising.

He added that development initiatives focused on empowerment have helped improve living standards and reduce inequality between urban and rural areas.

Earlier, the Union Minister had also spoken about financial empowerment through government initiatives.

In an earlier IANS interview, Goyal said the “Your Money, Your Right” movement is a transformative step towards building a financially inclusive and empowered Bharat.

He had urged citizens to support the campaign and spread awareness so that rightful owners can reclaim their unclaimed money.

Goyal had said that under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, the government is committed to ensuring that citizens receive what is rightfully theirs.

The initiative, launched on October 4, aims to help people recover unclaimed bank deposits, insurance proceeds, dividends, shares, mutual funds and pensions.

Prime Minister Modi had earlier said that thousands of crores of rupees are lying unclaimed in banks, insurance companies and mutual funds.

--IANS

pk