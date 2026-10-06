Vishnu Vishal pens note of gratitude as blockbuster film 'Ratsasan' completes 8 years!

Chennai, Oct 6 (IANS) Actor and producer Vishnu Vishal has now penned a note of gratitude in the wake of blockbuster film 'Ratsasan' completing eight years.

Taking to his X timeline to pen the post of gratitude, Vishnu Vishal wrote, "It's been eight years now. But still, wherever I go, #Ratsasan is everyone's big favorite.. We brought this film to life, never knowing how deeply this film would stay with all of us. The love, the appreciation and the journey since then have been nothing short of overwhelming."

He went on to say, "Forever grateful for the love and trust you placed on me from this film onwards, and in every film after that, I try to keep up to your belief.. And now, it’s time to enter a new world with #IranduVaanam up next."

For the unaware, Irandu Vaanam is being directed by Ramkumar, who also directed Ratsasan. 'Irandu Vaanam', featuring actors Vishnu Vishal and Mamitha Baiju in the lead, is to hit screens worldwide on October 23 this year.

The film, the shooting of which was wrapped up on June 10 last year, has triggered huge expectations among fans and film buffs.

Taking to his X timeline to put out the update, Vishnu Vishal, on June 10 last year had said,"Last day of #IranduVaanam... 150th day of shoot...It's been a journey that you also will get to feel on the big screen soon.... @dir_ramkumar has cooked something unique and interesting again...Thank you @SathyaJyothi."

The film has raised huge expectations as director Ramkumar is joining hands with Vishnu Vishal for the third film after delivering two superhits in 'Mundasupatti' and 'Ratsasan'.

Well known production house, Sathya Jyothi films is producing this film. It may be recalled that the first look poster of the film, which was released a few months ago, was quite unique.

The first look poster had two parts to it, both connected by a sky. On one side of the sky, Vishnu Vishal was seen seated on a cloud. Likewise, Mamitha Baiju appeared to be seated on a cloud but in the opposite direction.

The title ‘Irandu Vaanam’ means ‘Two Skies’. It is hard to guess what the film is about except for the fact that the lead characters are from two identical worlds that need not necessarily be the same.

While the film has music by Dhibu Ninan Thomas, cinematography for the film is by Dinesh K Babu. San Lokesh is in-charge of editing the film, which has art direction by Gopi Anand. Stunts for the film have been choreographed by Vicky while costumes are by Keerthivasan.

Dances for the film have been choreographed by Leelavathi and VFX has been handled by Harihara Suthen of Lorven Studios.

The film has been produced by Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan and co-produced by G Saravanan and Sai Siddharth.

--IANS

Mkr/