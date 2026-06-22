June 22, 2026 11:04 AM हिंदी

Vishal's 'Magudam' shooting wrapped; Post production on in full swing, says actor

Vishal's 'Magudam' shooting wrapped; Post production on in full swing, says actor (Photo: Vishal/X)

Chennai, June 22 (IANS) Actor Vishal has now announced that shooting for his eagerly awaited action entertainer Magudam had now been wrapped.

Taking to his X timeline to make the announcement, Vishal, who is turning director with the film, wrote, "& it’s a wrap !! Simultaneously post production under way ! Magudam/Makutam worldwide in theatres in July, God Bless. #Magudam #Makutam #SGF99 #DirectorVishal."

The actor also posted a brief video clip on his timeline in which he appeared in a few of the getups he would be seen in the film. The actor said, " From today, this character is over. Shooting has been wrapped up. Moving on! Post production in full swing."

For the unaware, the makers of the film had completed filming a massive climax sequence in November last year.

Taking to his X timeline, the actor, who had shared a video clip that gave glimpse of the humongous amount of work that had gone into shooting the climax, wrote, "Climax Sequence: DONE. 17 days. Non-stop. High-voltage action. #Magudam / #Makutam enters its next phase."

Vishal Film Factory, the production house of the actor, had released a video clip that gave a glimpse of the unit shooting the intense action sequence.

The production house had also gone on to say, "Vishal’s’ Directoral Debut movie Magudam/Makutam climax goes massive. Intense action at its peak with 100 stuntmen and 800 crew members."

Actor Vishal had also begun dubbing for the film from that point itself.

It may be recalled that actor Vishal had only recently confirmed that he had taken over as the director of 'Magudam', saying the decision to direct this film was not made out of compulsion but out of responsibility.

For the unaware, well known director Ravi Arasu was directing this film, which is now in its final stages of shooting.

Sources in the industry had told IANS that the actor had taken over as the director of the film after creative differences erupted between him and Ravi Arasu. Video clips that showed Vishal issuing instructions to the crew on the set were shared on social media.

-IANS

mkr/

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