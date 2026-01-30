January 30, 2026 3:32 PM हिंदी

Vishal Mishra says his new track ‘Kya Bataun Tujhe’ comes from a very restless place

Vishal Mishra says his new track ‘Kya Bataun Tujhe’ comes from a very restless place

Mumbai, Jan 30 (IANS) Music composer and singer Vishal Mishra has released the first song ‘Kya Bataun Tujhe’ from his debut album ‘Pagalpan’. The album is expansive in sound, and rooted in raw human feeling. The composer said that the song finds its roots in a “restless place”.

The song that captures restlessness, vulnerability, and the quiet ache of emotions left unsaid. It acts as an emotional entry point into the album, offering listeners a glimpse into the inner landscape that shaped the project.

Talking about the song, Vishal Mishra said, “‘Kya Bataun Tujhe’ comes from a very restless place. The last two years of my life were filled with unease, loneliness, and a quiet kind of pain, and this song was the first emotion that needed to come out. It felt right for it to lead the way into Pagalpan, because it sets the emotional truth of everything that follows”.

He further mentioned, “This album exists because of the blessings of God & my fans. Pagalpan is deeply personal, but it also belongs to people like me,people who feel deeply, who struggle silently, who often don’t find the right words at the right time. This first song is my dedication to everyone who couldn’t express their love or their pain when they needed to. Bhushan ji and I had envisioned Pagalpan a couple of years ago as something truly special,an international album coming from India, bringing together artists ,sounds, cultures, and emotions from across the world to create something that belongs to everyone. We are all lonely in our own ways, we are all healing, and I hope this album becomes a companion for those moments”.

Pagalpan is positioned as an international album rooted in Indian emotion, bringing together diverse artists, sounds, and cultures. The project reflects Vishal Mishra’s evolution as an artist willing to step beyond familiar territory to tell a more honest, global, and emotionally resonant story.

‘Kya Bataun Tujhe’ is now available to stream on all platforms.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Ambuja Cements clocks 258 pc net profit growth in Q3 with highest-ever quarterly volume

Ambuja Cements clocks 258 pc net profit jump in Q3 with highest-ever quarterly volume

Alcaraz wins longest Aus Open SF to reach maiden final in Melbourne

Alcaraz wins longest Aus Open SF to reach maiden final in Melbourne

Shankar to cast Vikram, Ranveer Singh in his dream project 'Velpari'? (Photo Credit: Shankar/X)

Shankar to cast Vikram, Ranveer Singh in his dream project 'Velpari'?

Strong economic growth, jobs and positive 2026 outlook driving consumer confidence in India

Strong economic growth, jobs and positive 2026 outlook driving consumer confidence in India

Sanjay Mishra empathises with Arijit Singh’s retirement from playback: It’s necessary for his well being

Sanjay Mishra empathises with Arijit Singh’s retirement from playback: It’s necessary for his well being

India has successfully insulated its citizens from global price shocks: Hardeep Puri

India has successfully insulated its citizens from global price shocks: Hardeep Puri

WPL: 'Important to strike right balance between training and time off,' says RCB head coach ahead of final

WPL: 'Important to strike right balance between training and time off,' says RCB head coach ahead of final

EAM Jaishankar, Palestinian counterpart Aghabekian discuss development cooperation, Gaza Peace Plan

EAM Jaishankar, Palestinian counterpart Aghabekian discuss development cooperation, Gaza Peace Plan

Trade pacts were rushed in UPA era, India often conceded far more than it gained: Piyush Goyal

Trade pacts were rushed in UPA era, India often conceded far more than it gained: Piyush Goyal

India’s engineering exports grow 3.88 pc in April-Dec 2025

India’s engineering exports grow 3.88 pc in April-Dec 2025