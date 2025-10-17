Vishal Mishra announces pan-India tour: After months away from performing, it feels like meeting my people again

Mumbai, Oct 17 (IANS) Bollywood composer, lyricist and singer Vishal Mishra is set to embark on his largest-ever tour called the Pagalpan Tour. He says after months away from performing, it feels like meeting his people again, especially those who’ve been part of his journey even from a distance.

The first leg of the Pagalpan Tour will kick off this year on November 22 in Gurugram, with subsequent performances scheduled in Pune on November 29 and Hyderabad on December 20.

The excitement will continue into 2026 with concerts in Ahmedabad on January 10, Bengaluru on January 17, Kolkata on February 21 and Mumbai on February 28.

Vishal said in a statement: “Pagalpan came from a very real place — a space filled with questions, emotions and the need to understand what we all quietly go through. After months away from performing, this tour feels like meeting my people again — those who’ve been part of my journey even from a distance.”

Coinciding with the release of his second studio album Pagalpan, the tour promises to be one of the most grandiose global live music productions.

Talking about the album, Vishal said that it brings together many artists and cultures, but at its heart, it’s about something simple and universal.

“I’ve realised that no matter where we come from, the feelings of loneliness, the search for companionship, and the longing to be understood are the same everywhere.”

Audiences can anticipate an exhaustive setlist comprising of his freshly released tracks as well as evergreen staples such as Pehle Bhi Main, Naacho Naacho, Tum Ho Toh, Nasseb Se, Kaise Hua, Pehla Pyaar, Zihaal E Miskin, Aaj Bhi, Manjha, Jaan Ban Gaye.

Vishal added: “The fifteen songs in Pagalpan are fifteen stages of hope — each one a step towards healing, for me and hopefully for everyone who listens. Pagalpan isn’t madness to me — it’s honesty. It’s about feeling deeply, staying human, and finding beauty even when everything feels chaotic.”

Additional cities will be announced in due course for the second leg of the tour, allowing fans to see the music sensation performing live in arenas following a year-long hiatus.

