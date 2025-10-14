October 14, 2025 1:16 PM हिंदी

Vishal Jethwa on his journey in Bollywood: I have found my place

New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) Actor Vishal Jethwa, whose film “Homebound” has been announced as India’s official entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the 98th Academy Awards, says the film has been a life-changing experience, both professionally and personally.

Talking to IANS about the Neeraj Ghaywan-directed “Homebound” at a recently concluded fashion event, Vishal told IANS: “It was an amazing experience. We made the film with a lot of love. We are very proud of our film. It feels good when the film is accepted internationally. My personal experience was very good.”

“It was life-changing,” said the actor.

It changed him as an actor, and as a person.

“I have changed a lot after this film. Now I see society in a very different way. I have changed a lot, and I am so grateful for that,” he said.

The film, produced by Dharma Productions, follows two childhood friends from a small village in North India dream of becoming police officers, hoping the job will bring them the respect they never had. However, as they come closer to their goal, pressure and struggles create problems in their friendship. The film stars Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa.

The film had its world premiere in the Un Certain Regard section of the 2025 Cannes Film Festival and reportedly received a nine–minute standing ovation following the screening.

With such big achievements in a film he has featured in, does he think he has got the space he wanted in the industry?

“I think people have accepted me, and I have found my place, big or small people will decide. But I am happy with the place I have got,” said the actor.

Vishal started his acting career in 2013 by landing the lead role of Akbar in Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap. In 2015, he was roped in to play Bali in Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman. A year later he landed an important role of a terrorist in Diya Aur Baati Hum.

He made his Hindi film debut as an antagonist in the 2019 film Mardaani 2 starring Rani Mukerji.

--IANS

dc/

