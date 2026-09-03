September 03, 2026 1:08 PM हिंदी

Vishal Aditya Singh asks Asim Riaz to ‘keep calm’ and say ‘Jai Shri Ram’, calls him ‘100% bakwas ka talent’

Vishal Aditya Singh asks Asim Riaz to ‘keep calm’ and say ‘Jai Shri Ram’, calls him ‘100% bakwas ka talent’

Mumbai, September 3 (IANS) Actor Vishal Aditya Singh has hit back at Asim Riaz after the latter took a direct dig at him on social media.

Without mincing words, Vishal asked the former Bigg Boss contestant to “keep calm” and say “Jai Shri Ram”.

Vishal took to his social media account and shared a series of posts seemingly aimed at Asim. In one of them, he wrote, “Ex bigg Boss contestant Bas yahi hai aapki pehchaan aur yahi reh jaayenge aap. Toh Asim bhai please Keep calm Aur Bolo ‘jai shree ram’.”

In another post, Vishal took a jibe at Asim's mental state, writing, “‘Psychiatrist’ ka number yaad se send kar diyo. Mai tujhe ‘suresh Wadkar music school ka number send karta hu aur ek gym ka coupon bhi uske saath”.

He continued his apparent response with another dig, writing, “Bhai (injection) isse sirf body banti hai. ‘Dimaag’ k liye bhi kuchh dekho.”

Taking a swipe at Asim's work as a rapper, Vishal further wrote, “Art(rap) = 0% Bakwas ka talent = 100%”.

Vishal's posts come after Asim directly called him out on X (formerly Twitter) . Sharing his response to Vishal, Asim wrote, “Vishal, getting beaten with a pan on national TV by your ex GF left some permanent damage. Stop chanting my name everywhere. If you need my attention, DM me instead of being a ScumBAG on podcasts and in the media. Don’t worry, I’ll try my best to find a psychiatrist for you.”

Asim has also recently been vocal about comments made about him on podcasts and in the media. He took an indirect dig at what he called “TV industry aunties and uncles” after a podcast discussion involving Rubina Dilaik and Hina Khan, where his claims about bringing TRPs to reality shows were discussed.

Responding to the remarks, Asim wrote, “I saw another clip from a podcast where these TV industry aunties and uncles were talking about how I bring TRP to every reality show I do. Well, the answer is YES, I DO. Good luck with your careers n keep playing your roles and being puppets in the industry.”

–IANS

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