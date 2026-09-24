Rajkummar Rao enactment of ‘Deewaar’ earns applause from Big B

Mumbai, Sep 24 (IANS) Actor Rajkummar Rao, who was recently seen in the film ‘Toaster’, impressed the audience on the sets of the quiz based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ as he enacted Amitabh Bachchan’s scene from ‘Deewaar’.

The actor graced the latest episode of the show along with actress Wamiqa Gabbi, and recreated Big B's legendary temple monologue from the ‘Deewaar’.

Stepping into the spotlight as Big B called out "Light, Sound, Camera, Action”, Rajkummar delivered a solid performance of Vijay's iconic dialogue directly facing Amitabh Bachchan.

He said, “Aaj khush toh bahut hoge tum... Jo insaan kabhi tumhari seedhiyan nahi chadha, jisne kabhi tumhare saamne sar nahi jhukaya, jisne kabhi tumhare saamne haath nahi phailaye, aaj woh tumhare saamne haath phailaye khada hai. Khush toh bahut hoge tum. (You must be very happy today... The man who never climbed your steps, who never bowed his head before you, who never held out his hand before you, is standing before you today with his hand outstretched. You must be very happy today)”.

‘Deewar’ is one of the iconic films from Hindi cinema, and was a blockbuster in the 1970’s. Big B essayed the role of Vijay Verma who grows up amid poverty, humiliation and the consequences of his father's actions. As an adult, he enters the criminal underworld and becomes powerful and wealthy.

As Rajkummar concluded his performance, Big B broke into applause along with co-star Wamiqa Gabbi and the entire studio audience, praising the sheer pitch-perfect tribute to one of Indian cinema's most celebrated cinematic moments.

Back in 2021, Rajkummar Rao had enacted another scene from the same film when he appeared on the show with actress Kriti Sanon. Rajkummar asked Big B at the time, “Aaj mere paas building hai, property hai, bank balance hai, bungalow hai, gaadi hai. Tumhare paas kya hai bhai? (Today I have a building, property, bank balance, a bungalow, and a car. What do you have?)”

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

--IANS

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