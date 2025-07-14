'Vishal 35': Vishal announces his next with Dushara Vijayan

Mumbai, July 14 (IANS) Kollywood actor Vishal has announced his next, titled "Vishal 35" for now.

He has joined forces with director Ravi Arasu for this yet-to-be-titled drama. "Vishal 35" will mark the first professional association of the actor and director duo.

The 'Laththi' actor shared a couple of sneak peeks from the mahurat pooja of the film on social media. The pooja was graced by Karthi, Thambi Ramaiah, Arjai, along with filmmakers Vetrimaaran, Manimaran, Saravanaa Subbiah, M. Saravanan, and producers and distributors Tirupur Subramaniam.

Sharing the exciting professional update, Vishal wrote on the photo-sharing app, "And here we go, finally after the grand success of #MadhaGajaRaja, starting my next film #vishal35 under the production of @SuperGoodFilms_produced by #RBchoudhary sir marking their 99th film directed by @dir_raviarasu It's our first collaboration. Sharing screen space with me for the first time is @DusharaVijayan. Post #MGR reuniting with @Richardmnathan as cinematographer and post #MarkAntony joining hands with my darling @gvprakash as the music composer. Editing is by @srikanth_nb and @g_durairaj is the production designer. styling by @vasukibhaskar. Lovely cast and crew."

"Full on positivity. With all your blessings and support we start the first schedule of 45 days in Chennai. Looking forward to this one eagerly. God bless.#Vishal35 #SGFProduction99," he concluded.

Actress Dushara Vijayan will be seen as the leading lady opposite Vishal in the film. With the lead cast revealed, the remaining cast members are yet to be finalized.

Talking about the technical crew, while Richard will take care of the camera work, NB Srikanth has been roped in as the head of the editing department.

G.V. Prakash Kumar will score the tunes for "Vishal 35", marking his reunion with Vishal after "Mark Antony".

The initial schedule of the untitled drama will take place in Chennai and is expected to be 45 days long.

"Vishal 35" is likely to be Vishal's first release after his wedding to actress Sai Dhanshika.

