Vishakha Group's rise a story of conviction, trust and shared destiny: Gautam Adani

New Delhi, Jan 17 (IANS) Delivered a reflective and powerful address at the 25th anniversary celebration of the Vishakha Group, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on Saturday called the company's rise a “story not of contracts, but of conviction, trust, and shared destiny.”

Speaking before employees, partners, and members of the founding Doshi family, Adani traced the origins of Vishakha's partnership with the Adani Group back to 1992, highlighting how a crisis in the global polymer trade laid the foundation for a business relationship — and friendship — that would evolve into one of India's most admired industrial collaborations.

The Adani Group Chairman recounted the turbulence following the Gulf War when supply chains collapsed and India faced severe rupee devaluation.

With polymer imports plunging and factories across India staring at shutdowns, Adani Exports (now Adani Enterprises) was forced to halve supplies to distributors.

In that period, he said, “many traders saw the shortage as an opportunity,” but Jigish Doshi chose responsibility over profit. Instead of negotiating for more allocation, he approached Adani with a group of small customers to explain the human and industrial impact of the crisis.

Impressed by Doshi's integrity, Adani decided to supply directly to him, extending credit and bypassing layers of distributors. That moment, he said, “was the birth of a friendship built on trust, fairness, and principles.”

Highlighting Vishakha's industrial achievements, Adani called the Group's solar‑glass facility “a national capability.” Within just 24 months, the company built India's largest solar‑glass furnace, a 660‑ton‑per‑day facility that he said matches the world's best.

A far more ambitious Phase 2, now underway, aims to nearly double capacity to 1,260 tons per day, making it the largest such furnace ever constructed in India.

Gautam Adani further said that “the picture is still incomplete” — signalling that the Vishakha‑Adani partnership is poised for much larger ambitions in India's renewable and advanced materials sectors.

