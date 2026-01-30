January 30, 2026 11:41 AM हिंदी

Virat Kohli's Instagram account reinstated after brief disappearance

Virat Kohli's Insta account reinstated after brief disappearance

New Delhi, Jan 30 (IANS) Star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli's official Instagram account was reinstated on Friday morning, following a brief disappearance that left fans baffled and buzzing online.

On Thursday night, Virat's official Instagram account, which boasts a whopping 274 million followers, suddenly became inaccessible, leaving millions of fans wondering whether the profile was deleted, deactivated, or temporarily suspended.

Users attempting to visit Kohli’s verified handle were met with an error message stating that the page was unavailable.

The unexpected development quickly triggered a wave of speculation, especially given Kohli’s massive global following and his reputation as one of the most active athletes on social media. His Instagram presence, known for blending cricket updates, brand collaborations, fitness routines, and family moments, has long been a key connection point with fans.

Within minutes of the account vanishing, hashtags related to Kohli began trending across platforms. Supporters flooded X and fan forums with screenshots and theories, ranging from a possible voluntary break from social media to a technical issue on Instagram’s end. Some even speculated about a hacking incident, though there has been no evidence to support such claims.

Kohli, one of cricket’s most recognisable figures worldwide, commands one of the largest followings among athletes globally. His digital influence extends far beyond the cricket field, making the sudden absence of his account all the more noticeable.

He recently reclaimed the No. 1 ICC ODI batting ranking after a masterful 124-run knock against New Zealand earlier this month, his 54th ODI century, before moving to second, before Daryl Mitchell went past the Indian legend to be on top of the ODI chart.

Kohli etched his name in the record books by becoming India’s highest run-scorer against New Zealand in ODI history.

Across 35 ODIs against the Kiwis, Kohli has amassed 1,773 runs at an impressive average of 55.4, including six centuries and 10 half-centuries, with a highest score of 154. He surpassed Sachin Tendulkar, who scored 1,750 runs in 42 matches at an average of 46.05, with five hundreds and eight fifties.

--IANS

bc/

LATEST NEWS

India can sustain 'J‑curve' gains using trade diversion, steady FDI: Report

India can sustain 'J‑curve' gains using trade diversion, steady FDI: Report

UN Human Rights, legal organisations slam sentencing of lawyers in Pakistan under PECA

UN Human Rights, legal organisations slam sentencing of lawyers in Pakistan under PECA

JCRA assigns landmark ratings to Adani Ports, Adani Green and Adani Energy Solutions

JCRA assigns landmark ratings to Adani Ports, Adani Green and Adani Energy Solutions

S. Korea launches nanosatellite for satellite constellation project

S. Korea launches nanosatellite for satellite constellation project

Aditi Rao Hydari on silent film ‘Gandhi Talks’: Something so new for all of us

Aditi Rao Hydari on silent film ‘Gandhi Talks’: Something so new for all of us

Chennaiyin FC sign Spanish Forward Inigo Martin ahead of the new season

Chennaiyin FC sign Spanish Forward Inigo Martin ahead of the new season

NZ add Sears T20 WC squad as travelling reserve

NZ add Sears in T20 WC squad as travelling reserve

Akshay Kumar presents Vidya Balan as a fun birthday surprise for Priyadarshan

Akshay Kumar presents Vidya Balan as a fun birthday surprise for Priyadarshan

Gold, silver prices dip after aggressive profit booking from record levels

Gold, silver prices dip after aggressive profit booking from record levels

From preparing for fatherhood to tough scenes, Nakuul Mehta calls Shriya Saran his ‘mentor’ in all sense

From preparing for fatherhood to tough scenes, Nakuul Mehta calls Shriya Saran his ‘mentor’ in all sense