Virat Kohli has confirmed his availability for VHT, says DDCA President Rohan Jaitley

New Delhi, Dec 2 (IANS) Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) president Rohan Jaitley has confirmed to IANS that talismanic batter Virat Kohli will play for Delhi in the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy tournament.

Speaking to IANS, Jaitley said, “Virat Kohli has confirmed his availability for the Vijay Hazare Trophy to us."

Kohli, 37, recently scored a century in the first ODI of India’s ongoing three-match series against South Africa in Ranchi on November 30.

His return to domestic cricket comes after reports earlier suggested he might skip the event. With Jaitley’s confirmation, Delhi can now plan their campaign with one of India’s most experienced players in the squad.

The 2025–26 edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy will be played from December 24 to January 18. For Delhi, Kohli’s presence strengthens a team that has been looking to rebuild its white-ball structure and improve consistency in domestic tournaments. His inclusion provides both stability in the batting order and leadership experience for a young group.

Kohli’s last appearance in the Vijay Hazare Trophy came more than a decade ago.

Kohli has played 13 matches for Delhi in the competition between 2008 and 2010, scoring 819 runs at an average of 68.25 and a strike rate of 106.08. His record includes four centuries and three fifties, with a highest score of 124. These numbers underline the impact he had in the tournament early in his career, before becoming a regular in the national team.

Kohli's availability will be a big boost for Delhi in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, as the state association's teams have not been doing well in the domestic competitions. Delhi has suffered losses to states like Jammu & Kashmir and Tripura in recent matches.

Kohli has retired from the Test and T20I formats and is currently available for the national team in ODIs only. He plays for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League.

