Vir Das on taking his tour ‘I Say We Run’ to Radio City Music Hall: It’s been wonderful to represent India

Mumbai, Sep 23 (IANS) Vir Das is making a global milestone as he is set to take his tour I Say We Run to the iconic Radio City Music Hall in New York on January 30, 2027. The stand-up star says he has had the honour of performing at some of the most iconic venues around the world, and that it’s been wonderful to represent India.

“I have had the honour of performing at some of the most iconic venues around the world, and it’s been wonderful to represent India and take Indian comedy to these spaces,” Vir said in a statement.

Radio City Music Hall is an entertainment venue and theater at 1260 Avenue of the Americas, within Rockefeller Center, in the Midtown Manhattan neighborhood of New York City.

“Radio City Music Hall is where all legends have performed and to take my new stand-up there truly is an honour,” he added.

“There are standout moments that you will remember in your career and performing at such iconic venues is one such moment for me. The energy of these places is palpable, and as an artist you take back so much from such experiences,” Vir said.

He added: “I’m looking forward to taking this stand-up special that started its journey in London at Royal Albert Hall to now taking to New York in January 2027.”

The January 30 performance will be part of Das’ ongoing international tour, I Say We Run, which made its debut at the iconic Royal Albert Hall in London. The tour will also make its way to Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai next month, before continuing its global run and arriving at Radio City Music Hall in New York.

Vir has recently wrapped up shooting for his horror directorial ‘Baara Number’. The film is positioned as a found footage horror narrative, the project aims to move beyond conventional tropes, blending psychological depth with atmospheric storytelling.

--IANS

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