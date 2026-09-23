PM Modi expected to visit Canada in December, looking forward to hosting him: Mark Carney

New York, Sep 23 (IANS) Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Canada in December.

This comes as the two nations seek to conclude a trade deal by the end of 2026.

The Canadian Prime Minister said that the trade negotiations with India were making "good progress". He also stated that the India-Canada bilateral ties are "exceptionally important" across various sectors.

"We're making good progress in our trade negotiations with India. It is an exceptionally important relationship, on many, many levels... He (PM Modi) will be visiting Canada around that time. I very much look forward to hosting him," Carney said during a press briefing on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Tuesday (local time).

Earlier this week, Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand said that she looks forward to meeting External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar and discussing the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

"The Canada-India bilateral relationship is growing and the conclusion of the CEPA before the end of the year is key to our overall strategy. I look forward to speaking with @DrSJaishankar this week during @UN high level week," Anand posted on X.

Meanwhile, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal had a productive meeting with Maninder Sidhu, Minister of International Trade, Canada, earlier this week on advancing the CEPA.

"I just finished round four of trade negotiations with my team in India. These negotiations require sustained, face-to-face cooperation, and I look forward to meeting with Minister Goyal again in the coming weeks as we continue to build momentum toward a CEPA agreement," Sidhu posted on X.

"Canada and India had $30.8 billion in two-way trade in 2024. Our goal is to more than double that to $70 billion by 2030."

"From agriculture and agri-food to energy, critical minerals, AI and tech, aerospace, and defence, a CEPA can open more doors for Canadian businesses in one of the world's largest and fastest-growing markets," said Sidhu.

Both sides reaffirmed "our leadership's commitment to expedite negotiations and conclude CEPA at the earliest, unlocking new opportunities across trade in goods, services, and investment, among others," Goyal posted on X.

The minister further stated he is confident that an early conclusion of India-Canada CEPA will help realise our shared vision of significantly increasing bilateral trade and deepening the India-Canada economic partnership for mutual benefit.

--IANS

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