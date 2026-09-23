Nepal issues travel warning amid heavy rain forecast days after deadly floods

Kathmandu, Sep 23 (IANS) The Nepal Tourism Board (NTB) has issued a safety advisory for tourists following a warning from authorities that the country is likely to experience heavy to extremely heavy rainfall across several parts from September 25 to 27.

The Nepalese tourism promotional body's warning comes in the wake of the devastating floods of August 26 that have claimed 1,451 lives and left 5,705 people missing, including 636 foreigners as of Tuesday evening, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology (DHM) forecast extremely heavy rainfall in many parts of eastern Koshi, southern Madhesh, central Bagmati and western Sudurpashchim provinces, while some areas of western Karnali Province may receive heavy rainfall.

Heavy rainfall is also expected in parts of Gandaki and Lumbini provinces in western Nepal, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds, according to the NTB travel advisory, which cited the DHM.

"Visitors travelling to mountainous and high-altitude areas near river basins are encouraged to take extra precautions, as weather conditions can change rapidly and snowfall may occur at higher elevations," the NTB said in the advisory.

Several visitors in the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli river basins fell victim to the devastating floods of August 26.

The board advised visitors to check the latest weather forecasts and official advisories before proceeding with their journeys and to remain updated on road, flight and trekking-route conditions.

It also advised visitors to avoid travelling to areas affected by severe weather or identified as high-risk. "Exercise particular caution near rivers, streams, steep slopes and areas prone to landslides," the advisory reads.

The tourism promotion body also asked visitors to avoid trekking, mountaineering and other outdoor activities during unsafe weather conditions.

"Follow safety instructions issued by local authorities, security agencies, tourism professionals and other relevant officials and pre-emptively stay or move to safe places based on weather conditions and the advice of tour operators," it said.

--IANS

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