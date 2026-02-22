Vipul Amrutlal Shah reveals if films like ’The Kerala Story’ has affected his industry ties

Mumbai, Feb 22 (IANS) Filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the man behind movies such as "The Kerala Story" and "The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond", has shared whether the nature of his movies affected his friendships in Bollywood, known for interfaith marriages.

Reacting to this, the director stated that the people in Bollywood are sensible enough to know what exactly they are trying to say with their upcoming drama, "The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond".

During an exclusive conversation with IANS, Vipul revealed that they are not against any particular religion and their movies only intend to focus on bringing out certain cases to light, where girls are trapped into a marriage with malicious intentions.

The director was asked, "Sir, you belong to the film industry, where interfaith marriages are very common. Since this industry has existed, your famous actors have done interfaith marriages. In the film industry, does it affect your friendships and relations?"

Replying to this, Vipul told IANS, "Look, the first thing is that our film or me, we are not against any religion or any community. We are only against criminals. So, the marriages that happen in our industry, or the marriages that happen in the rest of society, we have no comment on that. We are only talking about those cases where a girl is trapped for the wrong purpose. Girls' lives are played with."

"Now, in the case of this movie, the documents that we got, there is a rate card of the girls. If a Muslim boy marries a girl of any caste, how much money will he get? So, we are against this. We are exposing this crime. We have no comment on any other marriage or relationship," he went on to explain.

Vipul shared that the people in the entertainment industry are extremely sensitive and are well aware what kind of crime the makers are trying to expose through "The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond" .

"By exposing that crime, we have not commented on these marriages or on them. Everyone understands this. And there is no problem in our relations," he went on to share.

