Vipin Sharma feted with Best Supporting Actor honour at ASTAR Awards 2025

Mumbai, Sep 1 (IANS) Actor Vipin Sharma, who is known for ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, ‘Taare Zameen Par’ and was recently seen in ‘Dhadak 2’, has been feted with the Best Supporting Actor award at the inaugural ASTAR Awards 2025.

The award ceremony, organised by the International Institute of Film Science and Arts (IIFSA), was held recently in Bangkok. The newly launched awards aim to celebrate cinematic achievements that advance the art and technology of cinema on a global stage.

Expressing his gratitude, Vipin Sharma said, “I am truly humbled to receive this recognition at the very first ASTAR Awards. Monkey Man has been a special journey for me, and to see the performance resonate with audiences across the world is deeply fulfilling”.

“I am also very grateful to Dev Patel who cast me in a role that I will never be able to forget, a role that changed my life. Awards like these remind us of the power of cinema to cross borders and connect people, and I am honoured to be a part of this moment”, he added.

The actor received the award for his compelling performance in ‘Monkey Man’, directed by Dev Patel. His portrayal has been widely acclaimed by critics and audiences worldwide, making him one of the first Indian actors to be recognised at this international platform.

With filmmakers and artists representing diverse countries and cultures in attendance, the event celebrated cinema as a universal language that transcends borders.

Earlier, this month, the actor had shared that it has always been his effort to “redeem” himself after his performance in ‘Taare Zameen Par’. The actor is known for bringing depth, restraint, and an unmistakable honesty to every role he takes on.

With ‘Dhadak 2’, he takes a surprising creative leap as he plays a cross-dressing father in a film rooted in caste discrimination and social marginalisation, he delivers a portrayal that is tender, layered, and deeply personal.

