Violence, organised crime rise across Bangladesh ahead of 2026 polls

Dhaka, Nov 24 (IANS) As Bangladesh's general elections approach, crime statistics show a surge in criminal incidents across the country, local media reported on Monday.

Citing police sources, Bangladeshi media outlet UNB reported that violent and organised crimes are becoming more frequent and increasingly sophisticated, with criminal syndicates reportedly posing as law-enforcement officers to carry out robberies and kidnappings.

According to police headquarters data, in October murders rose to 319 nationwide, up from 297 in September but slightly below 321 cases in August.

Dacoity cases increased to 56 from 50 in October, while robbery climbed to 180 from 169. Additionally, burglary incidents rose to 301, compared with 295 in September and 311 in August.

Kidnappings also surged, reaching 110 in October, up from 96 in September and 90 in August, while theft incidents also rose to 931, against 888 in September and 956 in August. These data underscore that criminal activity continues to impact both urban and rural areas across Bangladesh.

Reports suggest that crimes against women and children remain alarmingly high in the South Asian nation, with 1,985 incidents recorded in October, nearly identical to 1,904 reported in September and August.

Meanwhile, police officials emphasised that extensive preparations are underway for the upcoming polls.

"A total of 150,000 police personnel are being trained in phases. Training for around 50,000 members has already been completed. The rest will finish on schedule," leading Balgaldeshi media outlet, UNB quoted a Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) official as saying.

Last week, the Awami League alleged that under the 14-month tenure of the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government, 4,177 murder cases were registered, with bodies found in drains, rivers, and streets across the country.

"Fifteen months have passed under 'usurper' Yunus. In the 14 months of this illegitimate government's rule, Dhaka alone has seen 456 recorded murders, according to Dhaka Metropolitan Police itself. From last September to this October, DMP registered an average of 33 murder cases per month. Nationwide, 4,177 murder cases were filed. And this is only the number of cases. There are many more killings that never became cases," the Awami League posted on X.

"Human rights groups say 216 people were beaten to death across the country during this period. Police say crime has risen partly because 25 per cent of the looted weapons from August 5, including deadly ones, are still missing. After coming to power, Yunus released top criminals, and the police can't control them," it added.

--IANS

scor/sd/