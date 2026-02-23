DY Patil T20 Cup: Yuzvendra Chahal stars for Income Tax; Dhull stands out, Sooryavanshi misses out

Navi Mumbai, Feb 23 (IANS) India’s 2024 T20 World Cup winner Yuzvendra Chahal began the 20th edition of the DY Patil T20 Cup in fine style as he starred in Income Tax’s seven wicket win over Reliance on the opening day at the DY Patil Stadium in Nerul, Navi Mumbai on Monday.

Chahal’s 4-11 helped Income Tax restrict Reliance to just 131 for nine in their 20 overs. The chase was fashioned by an unbeaten 31 by Venkatesh Iyer, who also picked up a wicket with his medium-pace.

In the other morning contest at the University Ground, Mumbai Customs beat CGST by 35 runs.

Later in the afternoon, Karsh Kothari (4-31) and Arjun Tendulkar (3-34) starred with the ball for DY Patil Blue as they restricted Nirlon to 154 at the Stadium. Later with the bat, DY Patil Blue’s much vaunted batting line-up led by teenage prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (2) and Sarfaraz Khan (0) failed to fire. But Yash Dhull (64: 32b, 8x4, 3x6) starred as Blue beat Nirlon by four wickets.

In the other afternoon encounter at University Ground, CAG completely outclassed Jain Irrigation by 10 wickets. The openers Viswaraj Singh Jadeja (91 n.o.: 53b, 12x4, 4x6) and Aman Mokate (91 n.o.: 44b, 8x4, 6x6) completely dominated Jain Irrigation as they chased down the target of 191 with 10 wickets and four overs to spare.

At DY Patil Stadium

Group D: Reliance 131-9 in 20 overs (Deepak Chahar 30, Tushar Raheja 21; Yuzvendra Chahal 4-11, KV Sasikant 2-18) lost to Income Tax 132-3 in 14.3 overs (Mahipal Lomror 38, Pramod Chandila 35 n.o., Venkatesh Iyer 31 n.o.)-by seven wickets

Group C: Nirlon 154 in 19.5 overs (Ishan Mulchandani 37; Karsh Kothari 4-31, Arjun Tendulkar 3-34, Mayank Yadav 1-17) lost to DY Patil Blue 156-6 in 17.4 overs (Yash Dhull 64, Ayush Badoni 31)-by four wickets

At DY Patil University Ground

Group A: Mumbai Customs 224-5 in 20 overs (Sachin Yadav 77, Aakash Parkar 43, Prateek Shukla 39 n.o.; Nadeem 2-30) bt CGST 189 in 19.2 overs (Rohan Marva 51, Shubham K 50 n.o.; Abhinandan Singh 2-32, Daksh Kamra 2-28)-by 35 runs

Group B: Jain Irrigation 190-9 in 20 overs (Sameer Rizvi 52, Dhanit Raut 47; Ajay Singh Kookna 3-16, Lalit Yadav 2-57) lost to CAG 191-0 in 16 overs (Viswaraj Jadeja 91 n.o., Aman Mokate 91 n.o.)-by 10 wickets

Tuesday’s fixtures

At DY Patil Stadium

11 am: Group C: Indian Navy v Canara Bank; 4 pm: Group A: DY Patil Red v Tata Sports

At DY Patil University

11 am: Group B: DTDC v Route Mobile; 4 pm: Group D: BPCL v Bank of Baroda

