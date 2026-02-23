February 24, 2026 12:25 AM हिंदी

Air ambulance from Ranchi to Delhi with 7 onboard crashed, rescue team at location: DGCA

Air ambulance from Ranchi to Delhi with 7 onboard crashed, rescue team at location: DGCA (Photo: @SumitHansd/X)

New Delhi, Feb 23 (IANS) The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on Monday that an air ambulance from Ranchi to Delhi with seven on board crashed in Kasaria Panchayat of Chatra district, Jharkhand.

The District Administration search-and-rescue team is at the location, and the AAIB team is being dispatched for investigation. Further information will be shared, said the aviation regulator in a statement.

“On 23.02.2026, Redbird Airways Pvt Ltd Beechcraft C90 aircraft VT-AJV operating a medical evacuation (Air Ambulance) flight on the sector “Ranchi-Delhi” crashed in Kasaria Panchayat of Chatra district, in Jharkhand. There were seven persons on board, including two crew members,” the DGCA said.

The aircraft was airborne from Ranchi at 19:11 IST. After establishing contact with Kolkata, at 19:34 IST, the aircraft lost communication and RADAR contact with Kolkata at approximately 100 NM South-East of Varanasi.

It was a Beechcraft King Air (BE9L) medical charter flight (operated by Delhi-based Redbird Airways) from Ranchi to Delhi. It took off at 7.07 pm and lost contact around 7.34 PM near Palamu in northwestern Jharkhand.

Among the seven on board were 1 patient, 1 doctor, 1 paramedic, 2 attendants, a pilot, and a co-pilot. The rescue operation was on as more details were yet to emerge.

The expected time of landing at Delhi was 10 pm. It lost contact with Air Traffic Control at 7:34 pm.

Meanwhile, the preliminary report on the Learjet 45 plane crash in Baramati, in which NCP leader Ajit Pawar and four others died, will be released on or before February 28, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said on Sunday.

Talking to reporters at an event here, Mohol said, "The preliminary report will be out within one month of the occurrence of the accident on January 28, which is on or before February 28."

The Civil Aviation Ministry said on Thursday that "its regulatory bodies remain fully committed to transparency, safety oversight, and accountability. Stakeholders are requested to refrain from speculation and allow the statutory investigation and regulatory processes to proceed in accordance with established procedures."

--IANS

na/dan

LATEST NEWS

T20 WC: Not worried about King's poor form, happy to see Motie do well, says Shai Hope after big win

T20 WC: Not worried about King's poor form, happy to see Motie do well, says Shai Hope after big win

T20 WC: Raza refuses to blame change in venue for big defeat; looking forward to must-win game v India

T20 WC: Raza refuses to blame change in venue for big defeat; looking forward to must-win game v India

Air ambulance from Ranchi to Delhi with 7 onboard crashed, rescue team at location: DGCA (Photo: @SumitHansd/X)

Air ambulance from Ranchi to Delhi with 7 onboard crashed, rescue team at location: DGCA

T20 WC: Not overthinking, letting my bat do the talking, says Hetmyer after 34-ball 85

T20 WC: Not overthinking, letting my bat do the talking, says Hetmyer after 34-ball 85

Medical chartered plane crashes near Ranchi with 7 onboard, rescue ops on​ (Photo: AI Generated Image)

Medical chartered plane crashes near Ranchi with 7 onboard, rescue ops on​

DY Patil T20 Cup: Yuzvendra Chahal stars for Income Tax; Dhull stands out, Sooryavanshi misses out

DY Patil T20 Cup: Yuzvendra Chahal stars for Income Tax; Dhull stands out, Sooryavanshi misses out

T20 WC: Hetmyer's majestic 85, Motie's 4-fer help Windies thrash Zimbabwe by 107 in Super 8s

T20 WC: Hetmyer's majestic 85, Motie's 4-fer help Windies thrash Zimbabwe by 107 in Super 8s

ISL 2025-26: Odisha to host Inter Kashi in their first match of season

ISL 2025-26: Odisha to host Inter Kashi in their first match of season

England are just not going to look at Usman Tariq, says spinner Liam Dawson as the two-time winner get ready for a crucial clash in Super 8 stage in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 in Kandy, Sri Lanka, on Tuesday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: England are just not going to look at Usman Tariq, says Liam Dawson

Amid break-up buzz with Veer Pahariya Tara Sutaria purchases her maiden home in Mumbai

Amid break-up buzz with Veer Pahariya Tara Sutaria purchases her maiden home in Mumbai