May 06, 2026 9:45 AM हिंदी

Viola Davis celebrates her mom’s 83rd birthday: You've taught me deepest, most profound way to love

Viola Davis celebrates her mom’s 83rd birthday: You've taught me deepest, most profound way to love

Los Angeles, May 6 (IANS) Hollywood actress Viola Davis recently celebrated the 83rd birthday of her mother Mae Alice Davis. The actress, 60, shared a photo of her mother with a smile on her face to Instagram.

She wrote in the caption, “Happy 83rd year of LIFE, Mommy!! You've taught me the deepest, most profound way to love... to live... to let go... to be grateful. This smile lets me know that memory may have taken you, but you're still in there... in the weeds. I love you deep, Mommy!! Happiest of birthdays”.

Rachel Zegler, Uzo Aduba, Mary Steenburgen and Joely Richardson were among the actress’ famous friends, who took to the comment section of her post to wish Mae Alice a happy birthday as well.

The actress tends to share photos of her mother every year on May 4 in recognition of Mae Alice's birthday. Last year, she posted photos of Mae Alice wearing a T-shirt with her own likeness on it that read, "Queens are born in May”, and a heart-shaped birthday cake that read, "That girl since '43”.

Last year, Viola Davis and her husband Julius Tennon attended the premiere of 'G20' in Hollywood, California. At the event, the longtime couple said they don't hold to any specific rules in their marriage to keep their relationship healthy.

The couple got married in 2003 and founded JuVee Productions, through which they co-produced 'G20' together, in 2011. They share one daughter, Genesis, who joined her parents at the premiere. Back in 2020, the actress said that she and Tennon make a priority of keeping romance alive in their marriage.

--IANS

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