May 27, 2026 7:46 AM हिंदी

Iran vows retaliation after US 'self-defence strikes' near Strait of Hormuz

Iran vows retaliation after US 'self-defence strikes' near Strait of Hormuz

Tehran, May 27 (IANS) Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) threatened retaliation against the United States following American military strikes on Iranian missile launch sites and armed boats near the Strait of Hormuz.

The IRGC also claimed that 25 vessels passed through the Strait of Hormuz over the past 24 hours under its coordination and security protection.

In a statement published by the IRGC's official news outlet, Sepah News, the IRGC Navy said the vessels, including oil tankers, container ships and other commercial vessels, safely transited the strategic waterway after obtaining authorization.

The statement added that the IRGC Navy is "firmly carrying out intelligent control" over the Strait of Hormuz, warning that any "act of aggression" would be met with a "strong and crushing response."

Earlier, the US military struck missile launch sites and mine-laying boats in southern Iran on Monday, according to the US Central Command (CENTCOM).

"US forces conducted self-defence strikes in southern Iran today to protect our troops from threats posed by Iranian forces," CENTCOM spokesperson Tim Hawkins said in a statement.

"Targets included missile launch sites and Iranian boats attempting to emplace mines. US Central Command continues to defend our forces while using restraint during the ongoing ceasefire," he said.

The strikes threatened an already fragile ceasefire that began April 8 as the United States and Iran struggle to reach an accord to end a war that has rattled the global economy with a severe disruption of energy flows.

Iran has maintained controls on Gulf shipping through the Strait of Hormuz despite the US Navy enforcing a blockade on Iran's ports.

Last week, US Central Command said the naval blockade on Iran had redirected 100 vessels and disabled four.

Iran tightened its grip on the strait beginning February 28, when it barred safe passage of vessels belonging to or affiliated with Israel and the United States following their joint strikes on Iranian territory.

The United States has also imposed a naval blockade on the strait, preventing ships traveling to and from Iranian ports from transiting the waterway.

--IANS

rs/

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