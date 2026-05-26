Hilarion Alfeyev released by Czech Republic authorities

Prague, May 26 (IANS) Hilarion Alfeyev, a retired bishop of the Russian Orthodox Church who was previously detained in the Czech Republic, has been released, local media reported.

According to his Telegram channel, he was released without any additional restrictions: no bail, written undertaking, travel ban or other procedural obligations, Russia’s state-owned Tass news agency reported.

Alfrey, who was residing in Czechia, was arrested on Sunday after Czech police found containers with an unspecified substance in the trunk of his car, according to a statement released by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The Ministry on Monday said that it is going to summon the head of the Czech diplomatic mission in Moscow in connection with the detention of Hilarion Alfeyev in Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic.

"The Russian Embassy will continue to provide him with all necessary assistance. The head of the Czech diplomatic mission in Moscow will be summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry shortly, where a strong protest will be lodged against the Czech authorities' unacceptable, arbitrary actions," said the Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova, Russia’s state-owned Tass news agency reported.

Alfeyev's place of service is designated as the Church of the Apostles Peter and Paul in Karlovy Vary.

The Ministry said he was arrested in the Czech Republic on “trumped-up charges.”

According to the statement, the police station conducted a personal search of Hilarion and his driver, and tested them for narcotics (with negative results).

“We regard this incident as a deliberate, orchestrated provocation, to denigrate both the Metropolitan himself and, through him, Orthodoxy in principle, which has recently been under attack in the Czech Republic,” noted the Ministry.

It also demanded the immediate and unconditional release of Hilarion Alfrey and the end of the “fabricated investigation”.

Hilarion categorically denied involvement in the illegal possession of prohibited substances and considers his arrest a provocation.

Hilarion also noted that he has received frequent anonymous threats, including threats of physical violence, over the past several months, demanding that he leave his place of service.

--IANS

ksk/dan