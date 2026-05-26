May 27, 2026 12:23 AM हिंदी

Nicolas Cage reveals what influenced him for ‘Spider-Noir’

Nicolas Cage reveals what influenced him for ‘Spider-Noir’

Los Angeles, May 27 (IANS) Hollywood actor Nicolas Cage, who headlines the streaming series ‘Spider-Noir’, has shared that the pop art of Warhol and Lichtenstein forms a sizable chunk of his influence.

‘Spider-Noir’ marks the first television project of Nicolas Cage, and leans into the sharp shadows, heightened drama and pulpy energy of the Spider-Noir universe, making it a natural fit for an actor who has always drawn from film, art and larger than life performance.

Talking about what drew him to Spider-Noir, Nicolas Cage shared, “I had been imagining a performance presentation for quite some time. It's no secret that I'm influenced by different art forms, and I had been largely influenced by the pop art of Warhol and Lichtenstein. Just as in ‘Wild at Heart’, when I drew on Warhol, I thought wouldn't it be interesting to do a Lichtenstein performance, utilizing comic book energy and fusing it with a classic black and white style of film acting”.

“And lo and behold, along came ‘Spider-Noir’. My interests were predominantly cinema-based; however, when I learned “Spider-Noir” would be episodic television, I thought that format would lend itself well to my concept since comic books are inherently episodic”, he added.

The series also stars Lamorne Morris, Li Jun Li, Abraham Popoola, Karen Rodriguez, Jack Huston, and Brendan Gleeson, Lukas Haas, Cameron Britton, Cary Christopher, Michael Kostroff, Scott MacArthur, Joe Massingill, Whitney Rice, Amanda Schull, Andrew Caldwell, Amy Aquino, Andrew Robinson, and Kai Caster.

Produced by Sony Pictures Television exclusively for MGM+ and Prime Video, ‘Spider-Noir’ is directed by Harry Bradbeer, who also doubles up as executive producer for the first two episodes.

The series is available to stream on Prime Video in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

--IANS

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