Vinicius' double keeps Madrid alive as Barca made to wait for La Liga title

Madrid, May 4 (IANS) Vinicius Junior scored twice as Real Madrid won 2-0 away to Espanyol, delaying FC Barcelona's La Liga title celebrations.

Anything other than a Madrid win at the RCDE Stadium would have confirmed Barcelona as champion with four games remaining, but the title race now looks set to be decided in next weekend's Clasico.

Madrid remains 11 points behind Barcelona with 12 points still to play for, meaning a draw for Barcelona at Camp Nou next week would secure a second title in two seasons.

Vinicius went close early on with a deflected effort onto the woodwork, while Madrid lost left back Ferland Mendy to another muscle injury.

Referee Jesus Gil Manzano initially sent off Espanyol defender Omar El Hilali for a foul on Vinicius, but downgraded the decision to a yellow card after a VAR review.

Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin made a key save at the end of the first half, keeping out Leandro Cabrera's header from a corner.

Vinicius broke the deadlock 10 minutes into the second half with a near-post finish after an assist from Fede Valverde, before adding a second with an angled shot following a back-heel from Jude Bellingham.

The win keeps Madrid's slim title hopes alive against an Espanyol side still searching for its first victory of 2026.

Barcelona had earlier beaten Osasuna 2-1 away on Saturday, with late goals from Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres after Raul Garcia had pulled one back in the 88th minute. Both Barcelona goals came from crosses by Marcus Rashford.

Real Betis strengthened its grip on fifth place, which could be enough for Champions League qualification, with a 3-0 home win over Oviedo thanks to two goals from Cucho Hernandez and one from Abde Ezzalzouli.

Celta Vigo defeated Elche 3-1 at home through goals from Hugo Alvarez, Iago Aspas and Borja Iglesias, who added a late third after Andre Silva had given Elche hope from the penalty spot in the 82nd minute.

Rayo Vallecano moved closer to securing its top-flight status with a 2-0 win away to Getafe, Sergio Camello scoring early before Randy Nteka sealed the result after goalkeeper Augusto Batalla saved a penalty.

Villarreal secured a place in next season's Champions League with a 5-1 win over Levante, with Georges Mikautadze scoring twice and Alberto Moleiro, Tajon Buchanan and Nicolas Pepe also on target.

Atletico Madrid, with coach Diego Simeone resting most regular starters, still won 2-0 away to Valencia through goals from Iker Luque and Cubo.

Athletic Club came from behind twice to beat Alaves 4-2 away, with Nico Williams scoring twice as coach Ernesto Valverde marked his 500th game in charge.

--IANS

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