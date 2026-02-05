Vinesh calls out Haryana Wrestling Assoc. over 'unfair selection criteria' for Fed Cup

New Delhi, Feb 5 (IANS) In a fiery outburst, star wrestler Vinesh Phogat has hit out at the Haryana Wrestling Association for what she calls "unfair" selection criteria for the Federation Cup 2026.

Vinesh expressed her frustration over the association's decision to limit trial opportunities to only 2025 senior state medallists and those who participated in international competitions in 2025. She questioned the rationale for excluding 2024 national medallists and those unable to compete in the Senior Nationals 2025 due to age restrictions.

“The selection criteria of the Haryana Wrestling Association for the Federation Cup 2026 are completely unfair. Giving trial opportunities only to 2025 Senior State medallists and those wrestlers who participated in international competitions in 2025 is a betrayal of thousands of hard-working wrestlers. Have the 2024 national medallists suddenly become ineligible? Has winning a medal in Sub Junior Nationals now become worthless?

"Have injured players become criminals? Those wrestlers who could not participate in Senior Nationals in 2025 due to the age limit are completely eligible in 2026,” Phogat penned on X.

The wrestler emphasised that these events are "every player's dream" and lamented that the current rules could prematurely end the careers of wrestlers who have spent years representing their country.

"This year, there are major tournaments like the Asian Games and the World Championships. Playing in such tournaments and bringing medals for the country is every player's dream. But because of these rules, you are eliminating them right now and practically putting a permanent stop to their future.

"This is not just an injustice to the sport but an open mockery of the players' lives and struggles. Where will our wrestlers go after working hard for so many years?” she added.

Phogat didn’t mince words while claiming that the lack of fair trials at the state level is stifling the growth of new talent in Indian wrestling. She strongly advocated for open trials, insisting that true talent can only be recognised on the mat.

"Today, the situation is such that even at the state level, fair trials are not being conducted. In such a scenario, how will new talent emerge for the country? If fair selection is needed, then there should be open trials. Talent is recognised on the mat, and not giving a player a chance to show his talent is a very big betrayal to him," she wrote.

In her final appeal, Phogat urged Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Nayab Saini to intervene and ensure justice for the state's wrestlers. “Honourable Chief Minister Sir @cmohry @NayabSainiBJP, you should intervene in this matter and ensure justice for the wrestlers of Haryana," she concluded.

