Vinay Pathak shares what makes him blindly trust Rajat Kapoor

Mumbai, April 17 (IANS) Actor Vinay Pathak, who is receiving a lot of positive response for his work in the streaming film ‘Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa’, has shared what makes him blindly trust the skills of his frequent collaborator Rajat Kapoor.

‘Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa’ is helmed by Rajat Kapoor, with whom Vinay Pathak shares a long history of collaborations. Vinay said that Rajat allows his actors to explore and even fail because he understands the kind of stimulations actors need given he is himself an actor.

Vinay told IANS, “I think, because of the fact that he's an actor himself, he understands what hard work does, and that makes actors' jobs so much easier. He allows actors to play, explore, and even fail. You know, he's always with you. And I think it's a great security blanket when you have a director like that, someone who allows you to fly while knowing that if you fall, he'll be around and, you know, he’s not going to let you get injured while you're falling. So it's a great solace. It's a great liberty for any actor to just dive in, and I think it's one of his biggest strengths”.

He also spoke about the balancing humour and vulnerability in his character, as he said, “Honestly, any good work requires effort, it doesn’t matter what kind. But it’s not that difficult if you have a strong script and a good director. Whether it’s theatre, stage, or films, I believe that a well-written story already has the potential to be told well”.

Meanwhile, ‘Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa’ is set during an intimate outstation celebration among friends and family, what begins as effortless banter, free-flowing drinks and games soon curdles into discomfort. When Sohrab is found brutally murdered late at night, the convivial atmosphere collapses, giving way to suspicion, exposed resentments and moral unease.

Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Mithya Talkies, ‘Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa’ is available to stream on Hindi ZEE5.

--IANS

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