La Liga: Villarreal close gap at top, Valencia slip into trouble

Villarreal strengthened its position in third place in La Liga with a 3-1 win at home to Alaves.

With their victory over Deportivo Alaves (3–1), Villarreal CF have secured the best first half of a season in their history in the Primera Division, reaching 41 points and surpassing their best-ever tally after 19 La Liga matchdays.

Second-half goals from Alberto Moleiro, Gerard Moreno and Georges Mikautadze lifted Villarreal to within eight points of FC Barcelona and four of second-placed Real Madrid, with a game in hand, while Alaves reached the halfway point of the season just above the relegation zone.

Oviedo and Real Betis drew 1-1, with Giovani Lo Celso getting a slight touch on Antony's cross in the 83rd minute, after it looked as if Ilyas Chaira had put Oviedo on track for just its third win of the season with 25 minutes left.

Valencia remains in the bottom three after a 1-1 draw at home to Elche, with Grady Diangana putting Elche ahead in the 75th minute but then committing the handball that allowed Pepelu to save a point for Valencia from the penalty spot with three minutes left.

Vladislav Vanat scored the only goal of the game with a smart backheel on the stroke of halftime to give Girona a 1-0 win at home to Osasuna.

The win lifted Girona four points clear of the relegation zone but leaves Osasuna just two points above Valencia in the danger zone.

On Friday night, Real Sociedad defender Jon Aramburu scored a header in the closing seconds of the game to see his side win 2-1 in Getafe.

Brais Mendez's 36th-minute volley put Real Sociedad ahead, and the Basque side wasted several chances before Juanmi equalised from close range with just over five minutes left, but Aramburu's late header secured Real Sociedad's win.

