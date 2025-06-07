‘Viksit Bharat 2025 Quiz' to commemorate 11 years of transformative governance

New Delhi, June 7 (IANS) Celebrating the 11 years of transformative governance, citizen engagement platform MyGov has launched a series of exciting contests and activities for citizens, with cash prices up to Rs 1 lakh.

MyGov has invited citizens to take part in “Viksit Bharat 2025 Quiz” and test their knowledge of India's development journey. This initiative aims to foster greater public awareness, celebrate collective achievements, and encourage active citizen participation in the nation's progress.

“Participants can vie for attractive cash prizes: Rs 1,00,000 for the top performer, Rs 75,000 for the second and Rs 50,000 for the third. Additionally, 100 consolation prizes of Rs 2,000 each and 200 consolation prizes of Rs 1,000 each will be awarded, along with a digital certificate of participation for all,” said the Ministry of Electronics and IT in a statement.

MyGov has launched the "Har Ghar Swadeshi -- 1 Nation 1 Spirit Photo Story Contest". Citizens are encouraged to share a photo and a 150–200-word inspiring story of a 'Made in India' product they use daily, highlighting its uniqueness and their motivation to choose Swadeshi.

Eleven top winners will each receive a cash reward of Rs 11,000.

Another exciting contest is the "Badalta Bharat Mera Anubhav - Mini Vlog Contest" wherein the citizens are invited to submit a 2-minute vlog narrating and visually depicting a significant, impactful change in their locality since 2014.

These vlogs, accompanied by a 100–150-word description, will highlight improvements in infrastructure, public facilities, or digital advancements. The top 11 winners will be awarded Rs 11,000 each.

The "Bharat ke Badhte Kadam - A Janbhagidari Photo Contest" seeks to capture the essence of people's participation in national initiatives.

The participants are required to submit a photograph showcasing their involvement in any 'Janbhagidari' initiative (Swachh Bharat, Mission LiFE) along with a 50–100-word description of their experience. Eleven top winners will receive Rs 11,000 each.

Another exciting activity in the series is the "Ek Bharat, Pragatisheel Bharat – Video Storytelling Contest" where citizens are invited to make a 1-minute video featuring a beneficiary explaining how a specific government scheme has positively impacted their life, bringing ease of living, dignity, or empowerment. This contest aims to spotlight the human stories behind policy transformations, informed the ministry.

