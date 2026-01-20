US lawmakers warn tech firms designing apps to addict children

Washington, Jan 20 (IANS) US lawmakers and child development experts have accused major technology companies of deliberately designing social media platforms to keep children hooked, telling a Senate panel that addictive algorithms — not parental failure — are driving a worsening youth mental health crisis.

At a Senate Commerce Committee hearing this week titled “Plugged Out: Examining the Impact of Technology on America’s Youth,” Chairman Ted Cruz said parents were struggling to protect children from products engineered to maximise engagement and profit.

“Parents are fighting a constant battle,” Cruz said, citing the amount of time children spend on screens and the nature of online content targeting young users.

Experts testified that social media companies build their business models around capturing attention through algorithmic feeds, notifications and endless scrolling — features they said are especially harmful to developing brains.

“These platforms are deliberately engineered to hook kids,” said Maria Cantwell, the committee’s ranking Democrat. She said companies collect extensive data on children and use algorithmic targeting to keep them online because “engagement equals revenue.”

Psychologist Jean Twenge told lawmakers that heavy social media use is strongly associated with depression, anxiety and social isolation, particularly among teenage girls.

“That is their business model,” Twenge said. “The more time people spend on these apps, the more money the companies make.”

Cantwell cited research showing that nearly 40 per cent of teenagers display concerning patterns of media addiction, which she said doubles the risk of suicidal behaviour. Other studies presented to the committee found that US teenagers now spend more than an hour a day on smartphones during school hours alone, largely on social media and video platforms.

Pediatrician Jenny Radesky said research from her lab found that nearly all apps studied contained at least one manipulative design feature intended to prolong use or monetise children’s attention.

“We found frequent notifications, algorithmic feeds, and purchase pressure,” Radesky said, adding that many apps collect and share children’s personal data with marketing databases that minors cannot meaningfully understand or consent to.

Several lawmakers alleged that firms continue to prioritise profit despite evidence of harm. “You can’t out-parent an algorithm,” Radesky said, calling for regulation that targets platform design rather than placing responsibility solely on families.

The hearing also focused on schools, where students are increasingly issued internet-connected devices with limited safeguards. Experts said those devices often expose children to social media, games and video platforms during the school day, reinforcing compulsive use patterns.

Lawmakers from both parties voiced support for legislation that would restrict social media access for younger users and limit algorithmic amplification for teenagers. Cruz said the aim was not to eliminate technology but to hold companies accountable for products shown to cause harm.

“This is not a kid problem,” one witness told the panel. “It’s an adult problem.”

--IANS

lkj/rs