‘Ghajini’ star Asin offers rare glimpse into her 10th wedding anniversary celebrations

Mumbai, Jan 20 (IANS) Asin Thottumkal, known for her work in blockbusters such as Ghajini, Sivakasi, Varalaru, and Pokkiri, shared a glimpse from her 10th wedding anniversary celebrations with her businessman husband, Rahul Sharma, who was seen serenading the former actress with the song “All of Me” by John Legend.

Asin took to her Instagram stories, where she first shared a picture of sand art she made, which read: “A+R= AR” and captioned it “10 years and counting”.

She also shared a few videos offering a glimpse of the romantic canopy set up for the celebration, with “My Heart Will Go On” from Titanic playing softly in the background.

One of the images featured a handwritten note by their daughter Arin, which read: “Happy 10th anniversary. I love you. Best parents in the whole universe. A+R = AR.”

The final video showed Rahul serenading Asin with John Legend’s “All of Me”, as the former actress could be heard giggling in the background.

Asin, who was tagged as the Queen of Kollywood in 2000, married Rahul Sharma, businessman, in January 2016 in a Christian wedding ceremony that was followed by a Hindu wedding ceremony. She quit acting after marriage. Their first child, a daughter, was born in 2017.

Asin was last seen in the 2015 romantic comedy film directed by Umesh Shukla. It stars Abhishek Bachchan, Asin, late actor Rishi Kapoor, and Supriya Pathak. The film's title is based on a song from the 2009 film 3 Idiots.

She made her acting debut at the age of 15 in Sathyan Anthikkad’s Malayalam film Narendran Makan Jayakanthan Vaka. She tasted success with the Telugu film Amma Nanna O Tamila Ammayi. She was then seen in blockbusters such as Ghajini Sivakasi, Varalaru, Pokkiri, Vel, and Dasavathaaram.

The former actress made her Bollywood debut with Ghajini opposite Aamir Khan and was later seen in Hindi films such as Ready, Housefull 2, Bol Bachchan and Khiladi 786.

--IANS

dc/