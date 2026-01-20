Mrunal Thakur teaser a new project: 'New Year, new beginnings'

Mumbai, Jan 20 (IANS) It seems like actress Mrunal Thakur is all set to go on a new creative journey soon. After the release of the teaser for her forthcoming romantic entertainer, "Do Deewane Seher Mein", co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi, she has teased another project.

Mrunal took to the Stories section of her official Instagram handle and dropped a black and white picture of a film script, along with the caption, "New year.. New script..New biginnings..Sab New New! Also hello Hyderabad!"

As her hand was covering the script, the text and other details of this upcoming project remain under wraps for now. However, it would be exciting to see what the 'Sita Ramam' actress has in store for us next.

On Monday, the makers of Mrunal starrer "Do Deewane Seher Mein" added to the buzz for the romantic drama by unveiling the gripping teaser.

With the iconic song ‘Do Deewane Seher Mein’ as the backdrop, the film revolves around the maybes of love and the countless what-ifs that come with it.

Mrunal and Siddhant's characters are seen figuring themselves out, leading to some genuine romance and emotional depth.

Zee Studios and Bhansali Productions present "Do Deewane Seher Mein", made under the direction of Ravi Udyawar. Backed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Prerna Singh, Umesh Kumar Bansal, and Bharat Kumar Ranga in association with Ravi Udyawar Films, the drama will be reaching the cinema halls on February 20, 2026.

In addition to "Do Deewane Seher Mein", Mrunal's lineup also includes "Dacoit", in which she will be seen sharing the screen with Adivi Sesh.

With Prakash Raj, Sunil, Atul Kulkarni, Zayn Marie Khan, and Kamakshi Bhaskarla in key roles, the movie revolves around an angry convict determined to seek revenge on his ex-girlfriend, who betrayed him.

The drama has been shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, with the story and screenplay jointly crafted by Adivi Sesh and Shaneil Deo.

