Vikram Bhatt opens up on his tumultuous relationship with 'Haunted 3D', calls it a 'bumpy ride'

Mumbai, April 21 (IANS) Director Vikram Bhatt, who is set to release his ‘Haunted 3D’ in cinemas, has spoken up on his relationship with the film.

The film, which is set for release in cinemas on June 12, 2026, now aims to push fear to an entirely new level with an enhanced experience.

Talking about the film, Vikram Bhatt said, "Both ‘Haunted 3D’ and I have had a bumpy ride till now. Through the tough days of losing my mother and being incarcerated on a whim, Anand Pandit, the producer and a dear friend, stood by me. There was a time when I even asked him to release the film without me, but he refused. I want to thank Anandji for being all heart in an industry where people often desert you in difficult times. Thanks to his brave, courageous, and commendable stance, we are now set to release Haunted 3D on June 12. Get ready to be scared”.

The film promises an upgraded 3D experience using the newest technology to heighten every scare, making the horror more immersive than ever. The new poster further hints at the intense atmosphere that awaits.

The film stars Mimoh Chakraborty, Chetna Pande, Shruti Prakash, Gaurav Bajpai, Praneet Bhatt and Hemant Pandey. Directed By Vikram Bhatt.

Producer Anand Pandit shared, “Our association with Vikram Bhatt goes back to 1920, and our relationship with him is beyond just work. Haunted has turned out really well, and I was sure that we would release the film, only after Vikram was free from custody. Irrespective of how long it takes. Now that he is here, giving the final touches to the film, we are ready to release the film on June 12, this year”.

At a time when Bollywood experiments across genres, Haunted 3D aims to bring back authentic, nerve-rattling horror to the big screen. As June 12 approaches, one thing is clear this is a promise of fear, redefined.

The film is presented By In Association: Promoedge Media Company PVT LTD, and is distributed by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures. It is produced by Anand Pandit, Rakesh Juneja, co-produced By Roopa Pandit, Dilip Jaiswal, Rahul V Dubey, Manish Bhushan Mishra, and Sanjay Singh.

--IANS

aa/