Vijay's 'Theri' producer postpones re-release of film to provide screens for new films; wins appreciation

Chennai, Jan 19 (IANS) Acceding to a request from directors of upcoming films that the re-release of actor Vijay's film 'Theri' be postponed to a later date as their films were to hit screens on January 23, well known Tamil film producer Kalaipuli S Thanu has now said that a new date of release for 'Theri' would be announced on Monday.

It may be recalled that the film was to re-release on January 23 earlier.

On Sunday, director Mohan G Kshatriyan, whose 'Draupathi 2' is to hit screens on January 23, appealed to producer Kalaipuli S Thanu on X, urging him to postpone the re-release of the film.

Mohan G Kshatriyan wrote, "Requesting @theVcreations Kalaipuli S Thanu sir to support upcoming team like us and postpone Thalapathy's #Theri movie releasing this 23rd January.. Sir, you did a lot of welfare for new Producers and upcoming directors.. So kindly support our #Draupathi2 movie to release in main screens and help us for a grand release sir."

The team of 'Hotspot 2 Much', which releases on the same date made a similar appeal.

Acceding to the request, Kalaipuli S Thanu wrote, "The prime responsibility of V Creations is to encourage and motivate new directors, good films and upcoming producers. Keeping this in mind, the release date of 'Theri' will be announced tomorrow."

Soon after the producer's announcement, 'Draupathi 2' director Mohan G Kshatriyan expressed his gratitude. He wrote, "We thank you just for acceding to our request sir. We will come to meet you tomorrow in person. We express our thanks to you and to the fans of Vijay sir."

Several other film industry professionals lauded Kalaipuli S Thanu's decision to postpone the release of the film in response to therequest from the makers of new films.

Well known producer Suresh Kamatchi was among those appreciated producer Kalaipuli S Thanu's generous gesture. He wrote, "A good heart! Long live (Thanu sir)."

