'Bihar is better than Andhra on law & order', believe speakers at Vijayawada round table conference

Vijayawada, June 30 (IANS) Speakers at a round-table conference here on Tuesday expressed concern over the complete collapse of law and order in Andhra Pradesh under the coalition government.

The speakers felt that democratic values, constitutional rights and the rule of law were under unprecedented assault. They highlighted rising attacks on women, political violence, false cases against victims, custodial deaths and the shrinking space for democratic dissent.

The round table on "Police Functioning and the Deteriorating Law & Order Situation" was addressed by former ministers Ambati Rambabu and Merugu Nagarjuna; former MLAs Malladi Vishnu; retired IAS officer Vijay Kumar; retired ASP Jalla Rajeswar Reddy; social activist Vasundhara; academician Prof Ramachandraiah; High Court advocate K.V.M. Rajani; YSRCP Publicity Wing President Kakumanu Rajasekhar; along with lawyers, retired civil servants, intellectuals and political analysts.

The speakers demanded an immediate CBI investigation into the custodial death of Gade Sai Krishna and the suicide of Perupogu Kranti Kumar, stating that the destruction of CCTV footage, disappearance of evidence and the handling of both cases have destroyed confidence in the state police.

They said custodial deaths cannot be credibly investigated by the same police machinery and called for accountability extending beyond individual officers to the higher levels of the police hierarchy.

Experts are of the view that, given the prevailing law and order situation in Andhra Pradesh, Bihar now compares more favourably. They argue that Bihar's political leadership has taken action against those who violate laws, whereas Andhra Pradesh has witnessed growing concerns over policing and public safety. As a result, they contend that Bihar is better than Andhra Pradesh on the law and order front.

The meeting also expressed concern over the politicisation of the police, selective registration of cases, attacks on Opposition leaders, harassment of lawyers, and the growing insecurity among women, Dalits, backward classes and ordinary citizens.

Participants argued that constitutional safeguards, including the right to life and due process, are being undermined, while institutions are failing to protect citizens from abuse of power.

The round table resolved that a comprehensive public charge sheet on the government's law and order record should be prepared, documenting custodial deaths, attacks on women, political violence, misuse of police powers and suppression of democratic rights.

The participants urged independent institutional intervention to restore public confidence, uphold constitutional governance and ensure justice for victims.

--IANS

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