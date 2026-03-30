Vijay Varma grooves on 'Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai' during his birthday celebration

Mumbai, March 29 (IANS) Actor Vijay Varma celebrated his 40th birthday on Sunday. The 'Darlings' actor took to his official Instagram account and provided an insight into his intimate birthday celebration.

Vijay was seen flaunting his dance moves on the 'Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai' track from Sonam Kapoor and Fawad Khan's "Khoobsurat".

In the primary picture of the post, the 'Mirzapur' actor was seen cutting his birthday cake. After this, we saw the birthday boy holding a beautiful bouquet of flowers.

The post further had Vijay pointing towards the moon. He further revealed that it was a working birthday for him.

"Khula aasmaan, chaand, phool, kuch pyaare dost aur mere parivaar ke sitaare.. best hack for a working birthday...And for everyone sending me all the lovely bday wishes and messages.. dil se shukriya (sic)," the post was captioned.

If the photos are any hint, the 'Gully Boy' actor seems to have celebrated his birthday with his near and dear ones on the terrace.

On the work front, Vijay will next be seen in "Matka King".

Marking his birthday, the makers of his next unveiled the captivating teaser from the drama made under the direction of Nagraj Popatrao Manjule.

Set against the backdrop of 1960s Bombay, it shares the journey of an enterprising cotton trader, Brij Bhatti (played by Vijay Varma), who creates a new gambling system, named ‘Matka’.

Produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, Gargi Kulkarni, Ashwini Sidwani, and Ashish Aryan, under the banners of Roy Kapur Films, Aatpat, and SMR Productions, "Matka King" features Vijay, Kritika Kamra, Sai Tamhankar, Siddharth Jadhav, Bhupendra Jadawat, and Gulshan Grover in important roles.

The secondary cast of the drama further includes Vineet Kumar Singh, Bharat Jadhav, Girish Kulkarni, Jamie Lever, Kishor Kadam, Cyrus Sahukar, Arpita Sethia, Sambhaji Tangade, Ishtiyak Khan, Sanjivv Jotangia, and Simran Ashwini.

--IANS

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