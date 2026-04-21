Sonam Khan recalls losing her luggage in Switzerland during the shoot of her first movie

Mumbai, April 21 (IANS) Veteran actress Sonam Khan recalled losing her luggage in Switzerland during the shoot of her first Bollywood movie, "Vijay".

In her latest social media post, Sonam revealed that her first trip abroad was to Switzerland to shoot for "Vijay". It was also the first time she saw snow.

Revealing how the late filmmaker, Yash Chopra, reacted after seeing her eating the snow like a kid, Sonam wrote on her official Instagram handle, "For the shoot of my first movie Vijay, it was the first time I had ever traveled outside India—and to Switzerland, no less! I was so excited that when I saw snow for the first time, I actually ate some! Yash Chopra ji started laughing so much; he truly saw the kid in me. As you can tell, I definitely had two left feet when it came to dancing! (sic)"

Sonam shared that as she lost her luggage, which also had her costumes for the song they had come to shoot, they ended up shopping for clothes in the local market.

Given it was summertime there, they were only able to get a swimming costume, paired with a short skirt, which she wore in the song.

"There was no prep or rehearsal before we shot this song. To make matters worse, I lost my luggage, which contained my costumes designed by the legendary #bhanuathaiya as a result I started crying like a baby because I had no clothes for the shoot of this song!! Consequently, I had to shop for all my clothes in #gstaad , where we were staying," Sonam described the incident in her own words.

"Since it was summertime, only ‘teeny-tiny’ clothes were available, so here I was actually wearing a swimming costume with a short skirt on the top of it! Despite the lost baggage and my two left feet, I had the absolute time of my life!," she concluded.

--IANS

pm/