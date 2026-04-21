April 21, 2026 9:59 PM हिंदी

Aoora meets South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, President of India Droupadi Murmu in Delhi

Aoora meets South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, President of India Droupadi Murmu in Delhi

Mumbai, April 21 (IANS) The Korean artiste Aoora attended the State Banquet hosted at Rashtrapati Bhavan, on Tuesday. The event was held in the presence of the President of India Droupadi Murmu and Lee Jae Myung, the President of South Korea, as part of an official diplomatic engagement between the two nations.

Aoora’s presence highlighted the role of artistes in fostering cultural diplomacy beyond traditional political frameworks.

Aoora described attending the banquet as a meaningful experience, noting that India has been a major source of inspiration in his creative journey. He emphasized music as a universal language capable of bridging cultural and geographic boundaries.

He is known for blending global pop with Indian cultural and spiritual elements, Aoora has carved a niche as an unofficial cultural ambassador connecting the two countries. His recent musical work, including interpretations like ‘Shiva Shivam’, reflects his effort to present Indian philosophical themes through a contemporary international soundscape.

Over the years, he has incorporated Indian influences into his work, exploring themes such as spirituality, identity, and human connection. He represents a growing wave of cross-cultural artists who see India as a key creative space, bridging K-pop aesthetics with local entertainment and expanding his appeal beyond traditional K-pop audiences.

With several upcoming projects centered on cross-cultural storytelling. Aoora continues to position himself as a global artist merging tradition with modernity.

His participation in the State Banquet reflects a broader trend of cultural exchange playing a key role in strengthening India–South Korea relations, where art and music serve as powerful tools of connection alongside diplomacy.

The current visit is by Lee Jae Myung, and it is focused on strengthening ties between South Korea and India. The trip aims to boost trade, attract investments in sectors like semiconductors, manufacturing, and energy, and deepen cooperation in technology and defence. With a large business delegation accompanying him, the visit highlights India’s growing importance as a strategic and economic partner, especially as both countries look to diversify supply chains and expand their presence in global markets.

--IANS

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