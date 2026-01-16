Vijay Sethupathi's film with Puri Jagannadh titled 'Slumdog - 33 Temple Road'

Hyderabad, Jan 16 (IANS) The makers of director Puri Jagannadh's eagerly awaited upcoming film, featuring actor Vijay Sethupathi in the lead, announced the title of the film as 'Slumdog - 33 Temple Road' on the occasion of the actor's birthday on Friday.

Taking to his X timeline to share the title poster of the film and to greet Vijay Sethupathi a happy birthday, director Puri Jagannadh wrote, "From the slums… rises a storm no one can stop. RAW. RUTHLESS. REAL. #PuriSethupathi is #SLUMDOG - 33 Temple Road. Happy Birthday Makkalselvan @VijaySethuOffl. #HBDVijaySethupathi A #PuriJagannadh film. @Charmmeofficial Presents. Produced by Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, #JBNarayanRaoKondrolla. Releases in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam."

The title poster of the film that was shared by the director shows Vijay Sethupathi sporting a stylish pair of coolers and having a blood-stained machete in his hand. The actor is seen standing amidst cartons of wooden boxes containing currency notes.

The film has triggered huge interest in fans and film buffs ever since the unit began shooting in July last year.

The film is being produced by Puri Jagannath under the banner of Puri Connects and is to be presented by Charmi Kaur in collaboration with JB Motion Pictures and JB Narayan Rao Kondrolla. The collaboration with JB Motion Pictures will allow the makers to further enhance the grandeur of the movie.

Samyuktha plays the female lead opposite Vijay Sethupathi in this film, while Tabu and Vijay Kumar play pivotal roles.

Sources have disclosed that Samyuktha’s character will be integral to the narrative, with ample scope for performance and emotional depth. The actress is reportedly thrilled with the story and her role.

The upcoming venture is to be a full-on mass and commercial entertainer, distinguished by a unique storyline that blends Puri's signature style with Vijay Sethupathi's magnetic screen presence.

It may be recalled that in October last year, the unit had begun a new schedule during which some major action sequences of the film were canned.

