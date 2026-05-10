May 10, 2026 11:25 AM हिंदी

Vijay-led new TN govt faces crucial floor test after swearing in ceremony

Vijay-led new TN govt faces crucial floor test after swearing in ceremony

Chennai, May 10 (IANS) Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief C. Joseph Vijay will take oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Sunday, along with nine ministers, marking the beginning of a new political chapter in the state.

However, the newly formed government cannot formally begin functioning until it successfully completes two crucial constitutional procedures in the Assembly — the election of the Speaker and the trust vote.

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has directed the Vijay-led government to prove its majority on or before May 13.

As part of this process, the Assembly must first elect a Speaker and Deputy Speaker. The ruling alliance is expected to nominate its candidate for Speaker, while the opposition may field a rival nominee, paving the way for a contest on the Assembly floor. If there is a contest, voting will be conducted, and the winning candidate will be declared Speaker.

In the event of a consensus candidate, the tradition of the Chief Minister and the Leader of the Opposition escorting the newly elected Speaker to the Chair is expected to be followed.

Following the Speaker’s election, the government will move a confidence motion either on the same day or on May 13.

A member of the ruling side will introduce the motion seeking the confidence of the House, after which Chief Minister Vijay will address the Assembly and appeal for support. Leaders of opposition parties are also expected to participate in the debate.

The trust vote could become a tense and closely watched exercise, especially if the opposition demands a division vote. Under the Assembly procedure, the Speaker must allow a formal division if requested. Bells will be rung three times to summon all MLAs into the House before the voting process begins. Once the doors of the Assembly are closed, the Assembly Secretary will conduct the division-wise voting. MLAs supporting and opposing the motion will be asked to stand separately in each of the six divisions of the House.

The Chief Minister traditionally sits in the first division, while the Leader of the Opposition occupies a seat in the sixth division directly opposite.

The final count will then be submitted to the Speaker, who will announce whether the government has won or lost the confidence motion. If the motion is passed, the Vijay government will continue in office. If defeated, the Governor could initiate steps to dissolve the government. With the ruling alliance holding only a narrow majority, the presence of every MLA from the alliance camp is expected to be crucial during the floor test.

--IANS

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