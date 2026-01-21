Vijay Hazare Trophy triumph will be cherished for a long time, says Vidarbha coach Ghani

New Delhi, Jan 21 (IANS) Reigning Ranji Trophy champions Vidarbha added another major trophy to their cabinet when they clinched the Vijay Hazare Trophy title after beating Saurashtra by 38 runs on Sunday. Traditionally strong in red-ball cricket, Vidarbha added the 50-over crown to their domestic trophy collection, completing a missing piece in their cabinet.

The Vijay Hazare Trophy win further underlined Usman Ghani’s impact as Vidarbha coach, adding more glitter to an impressive resume that already features triumphs in in the Cooch Behar Trophy (2017/18), Vinoo Mankad Trophy (2018/19, 2022/23), Ranji Trophy (2024/25), Duleep Trophy (2025) and Irani Cup (2025).

In an exclusive conversation with IANS from Anantapur, where Vidarbha will kickstart their Ranji Trophy phase two campaign against Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, Ghani spoke on the Vijay Hazare Trophy win, skipper Harsh Dubey, leading run-getter Aman Mokhade, finding multiple match-winners, and his coaching ethos. Excerpts from the interview:

Q. Where would you place this Vijay Hazare title win in your coaching CV list?

A. It is one of the trophies that will be cherished for a long time, as we haven’t won a senior white-ball trophy before. For the last five-six years, we were doing very well in white-ball cricket and were hopeful that we could manage to get a trophy. But in some years, we faltered -- sometimes in finals or knockout stages. So, winning this trophy is as close to us winning the Ranji Trophy. It's the first white-ball trophy for our association, so it's very special.

Q. What's been your greatest satisfaction in coaching this Vidarbha team?

A. See, first of all, I am also a Vidarbhaite. The things that couldn't happen when we used to play, so it always used to hurt us – like why can't we do it? We also have very good infrastructure, are well supported by the association, selectors, and all the facilities are there. So, somebody had to get the mindset that was required, like proper coaching, and all, and we successfully put in that.

Thanks to our former president, Shashank Manohar, who was the BCCI head and ICC Chairman. He’s been a dream president, and as far back as 10-12 years, he started to build the basic coaching program from the under-14 level. He started the academy, and because of that, we are getting a good pool of players. Then, after 5-6 years, we started getting results. If you see, the boys are coming from the system only, and we are getting success.

Q. Tell us about skipper Harsh Dubey. How do you assess him as a captain?

A. He is a thinking and very smart captain. He reads the situation very well, and that's what's required of him. He is one of the best mates of everyone in the team. Though he is a youngster, he has earned the respect of everyone. As a team, Vidarbha is always known for its bonding and unity, and whoever is a leader, we always support them. Whatever the situation is, we have to back him. He is still learning, and he learns things very fast.

Q. Aman Mokhade showcased tremendous performances after not being given much game time last year. How did you manage to bring the best out of him in this campaign?

A. See, these kids have always known me for a long time. I know what they have in them and what they can give for themselves and for Vidarbha. If you see Aman in general, he has performed very well from junior to under-19 and U23 levels. He had lots of runs in there also, and by giving good performances, he came into the Ranji Trophy side.

As you know, being on the top side, we have lots of competition. You always need to be on your toes and back it off with runs because someone is behind you and looking for a chance. So, there’s sporting competition between the guys, and they also know it. But as far as Aman is concerned, he is a special talent.

As you can see, he didn't start initially and bloomed later on. He had good scores, but he knew that he could do it. He has that talent, and he persevered with it. As everyone can see, he has had good runs in the Ranji Trophy and white-ball cricket, also.

Q. A word on contributions of other Vidarbha players -- Rathod, Nalkande, Taide, Shorey, and Bhute.

A. When the time comes, one or the other player steps up to play their hand for the team, whether it's a batter or a bowler, and they do the job for the team. As you see, our performance is not particularly happening due to only one individual. Apart from Mokhade, some boy or the other has raised his hand to perform and won the match for us.

Q. Every coach has one mantra that they swear by. What's your unshakeable one?

A. I just want to inculcate that self-discipline and self-belief, and that's what is required. It’s like what is said in Hindi, ‘khud se kaam karne ki fikar karna’, that is very important, and that is what I tried to inculcate in them. If they get these things to the heart, you just have to give them results. What is also important is that you have to give them confidence - that we are going to play the matches and you are the best.

So, that fear of failure diminishes from the player, and we give them freedom also - that's very important. I never poke at their style of play. Tactically, I always try to enhance them and give some input. But that freedom I give them regarding their skills.

Q. How do you define your role - man-manager, facilitator, or a traditional head coach?

A. I am none of these - I am an emotional coach. I always try, as I said, to get them to the heart and just put that ‘fikar’ in them. That's what is required – like let's put it in them and try to tell them that we people are the best and can do it. That is what we have, and nothing more is needed. It's not a lot of science.

I follow all the basics that all the other coaches follow – like communication, giving them confidence, and making them mentally tough. I also tell them the importance of you playing for the state, the love you have for the state, and your teammates - that's what I always inculcate.

This team is like a family - just think and help each other – whenever a person blooms or others fail. Enjoy the success of each other, and in the bad times, go and support each other. Our bunch of players is good at this, and they always help each other out. You can also see in the matches their body language and how developed they are for each other, and how they are a bunch of players who love each other’s successes.

Q. Can you recall what really changed for this team to win the title after being runners-up last time?

A. Last year, we were unbeaten till the final. So, maybe you can say our law of averages caught up, and we lost the final. That too, while fielding, in the last 10 overs, we lost the match. We conceded a lot of runs. So, we went back and thought about it over this year and felt this was the grey area where you can cover up batting and bowling also. We came with a proper planning and proper plan, and we followed it.

We had tough opponents, but then we had good matches and always made sure not to repeat the things that happened in the previous final. But when we entered the knockouts, we were pretty sure that we would go all the way due to our being sure about not repeating the mistakes made last time.

Our preparation started before the season, and we targeted at least one white-ball trophy. So, we had to do it, and the boys were also very hungry – so was the coaching staff, and we were determined to do it. But thanks to the Almighty, we succeeded in a graceful style.

Q. How did you and the Vidarbha team celebrate this title win?

A. See, frankly speaking, after that night of triumph, we left for travelling for our upcoming Ranji Trophy match against Andhra in Anantapur, starting on January 22. So, it was a short celebration, but a good one. Maybe after going back from here to Nagpur on January 26, we will have a blast.

Q. There are parallels being drawn between you and Chandrakant Pandit as the best coaches in domestic cricket. What’s your take on that?

A. See, everyone has a different opinion. He has done a lot of things, and I have learnt a lot of things from him. He is senior to me, while I am still in the running phase. He is also a successful coach and is very strong in strategising and tactics. Maybe somewhere I am also following his footsteps.

I don’t have much to say, but still, thanks to the people in my association who have given me a chance to work with such a wonderful bunch of boys, who themselves are good. So, it's not an individual thing - success comes for a coach with all these things behind him.

The team and its support are very important. I have nothing more to say - I am doing my job with sincerity, which is important, and without any prejudice in mind. So that's all, and I think nothing more.

