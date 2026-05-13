Vijay govt faces crucial trust vote in Tamil Nadu Assembly today

Chennai, May 13 (IANS) The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)-led government headed by Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay is set to face a crucial trust vote in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, with the ruling alliance appearing comfortably placed to prove its majority amid growing divisions within the AIADMK.

In the recently concluded Assembly elections, Vijay-led TVK emerged as the single largest party by winning 108 seats in the 234-member Assembly. However, the party fell short of the majority mark of 118, leading to uncertainty over government formation. Vijay was later sworn in as Chief Minister on Sunday with the support of the Congress, the CPI, CPI(M), VCK and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML).

The strength of the ruling party was subsequently reduced to 107 after Vijay resigned from Tiruchy East, one of the two Assembly seats he had won. Acting Governor Rajendra Viswanath Arlekar had directed the new government to prove its majority on the floor of the House by Wednesday.

Accordingly, the Assembly will convene at 9.30 a.m., during which Vijay is expected to move the confidence motion seeking the trust of the House.

Following a brief debate involving both the treasury and opposition benches, voting will be conducted to determine whether the government enjoys majority support.

The political equations shifted further in favour of the TVK government after more than 30 AIADMK MLAs led by senior leader C.Ve. Shanmugam decided to extend support to the ruling dispensation.

Mannargudi MLA Kamaraj, elected on an AMMK ticket, has also announced support for the Vijay government.

Meanwhile, the Madras High Court, while hearing a petition filed by DMK candidate Periyakaruppan, restrained Tiruppathur TVK MLA Srinivasa Sethupathi from participating in the trust vote.

Despite the setback, the ruling camp currently claims the support of 119 legislators, including 106 TVK MLAs, five Congress MLAs and two MLAs each from CPI, CPI(M), VCK and IUML.

AIADMK Rajya Sabha MP Inbadurai, meanwhile, warned party legislators against defying the official whip, stating that MLAs who abstain, remain neutral or vote in favour of the government could face disqualification under anti-defection provisions.

The trust vote will not be conducted through a secret ballot. Under Assembly procedures and constitutional provisions, the Speaker may conduct the vote either through a voice vote or by division.

If the government fails to secure majority support, the Governor may recommend dismissal of the government and imposition of President’s Rule under Article 174 of the Constitution.

--IANS

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