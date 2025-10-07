Vijay Deverakonda takes a trip down memory lane; shares pictures of his visit to his school in Puttaparthi

Chennai, Oct 7 (IANS) Actor Vijay Deverakonda, who recently paid a visit to Puttaparthi with his family, on Tuesday shared a cute video clip of him visiting his school and meeting his teachers.

The actor, who took a trip down memory lane, took to his X timeline to share a video clip that featured pictures of at his old school, revisiting his classrooms and meeting his teachers.

Sharing the video clip, Vijay Deverakonda wrote, "In life there are people and places that play a huge role in the person we become. This is a place and these are people that played one of the biggest roles in my own life. Forever indebted and forever love."

The video clip began with a slide that read, "Going back to where we all started -- our foundation, where most of our core memories come from - Puttaparthi."

The next picture was that of the actor posing with the Head Mistress of the school. This picture had a caption that read, "Our HM aunty, we loved her and feared her, but everyone's favourite."

The next picture to come up was the actor's first classroom - Section 1A. What followed this image was an image of the actor and his friends at the prayer hall. Vijay Deverakonda wrote, "Our prayer hall. Many prayers were said, many naps taken and many memories made. Where we learnt many vedas, mantras and bhajans."

The actor then posted a picture of him signing autographs for the current crop of students at the school. He wrote, "Meeting the little kids who are today living the lives we did."

The video also had a picture of Vijay Deverakonda's room B-13. The actor wrote, "Today, just as it was 20 years ago. That middle cupboard was mine."

The actor also posted a picture with all his teachers and wrote, "And our sirs, who kept us in line and focussed at that hyper energetic age. So many memories and stories that feel like yesterday. "

It may be recalled that the actor's car met with a minor accident while the actor and his family were on their way back to Hyderabad from Puttaparthi.

The actor had taken to his Instagram page to post that he was doing fine and there was no need to stress.

"All is well (red heart emoji) Car took a hit, but we are all fine. Went and did a strength workout as well and just got back home. My head hurts but nothing a biryani and sleep will not fix. So biggest hugs and my love to all of you. Don't let the news stress you. (Hug and red heart emoji)," Vijay wrote on the photo-sharing app.

