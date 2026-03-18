Canada-India academic ties create pathways for future talent: Report

Ottawa, March 18 (IANS) Canadians stand to benefit from India’s intellectual capital, reinforcing prosperity in an increasingly competitive global landscape. Recent progress in education mobility between Canada and India offers a vital opportunity to restore people-to-people ties impacted by visa restrictions, a report has highlighted.

According to a report in 'One World Outlook', the initiatives, including Canadian dollar (CA) $100 million in scholarships, 300 Mitacs internships, and several inter-university agreements are expected to enhance student exchanges and joint research, contributing substantially to Canada’s economy.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney’s recent visit to India marked a significant step forward, with 13 new inter-university partnerships announced in Mumbai and Delhi.

Among the collaborations, the report said, the University of Fraser Valley in Canada has partnered with Panjab University, alongside a collaboration between Canada’s Algoma University and India’s Parul University, to promote student and faculty exchanges, joint degree programmes, and collaborative research in artificial intelligence and clean technologies.

Foreign Minister of Canada Anita Anand emphasised that these agreements would boost collaborative research and pave the way for hybrid campuses, directly tackling enrollment drops linked to recent visa caps.

“The visit launched the Canada-India Talent and Innovation Strategy, encompassing 24 education-focused Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs). A joint statement from Carney and the Indian Prime Minister underscored commitments to dual-degree offerings, offshore Canadian campuses in India, and skills development in emerging technologies,” the report highlighted.

The report noted that a key pillar of these initiatives is CA $100 million in scholarships, supporting as many as 200 fully funded positions for Indian students and parallel opportunities for Canadians.

“The University of Toronto committed up to $25 million for more than 220 Indian scholars. Mitacs renewed its memorandum with India’s All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), securing 300 annual Globalink Research Internships, 12-week programmes for elite Indian undergraduates at Canadian universities, commencing summer 2027,” it mentioned.

“These internships span STEM fields, humanities, and social sciences, with supervision by Canadian faculty to drive innovation. Hybrid study centres, such as Dalhousie University’s collaboration with IIT Tirupati, allow students to begin studies in India before transferring to Canada,” it stated.

The report further said the presence of nearly two million Canadians of Indian descent underscores how these initiatives bolster familial and commercial networks.

“They cultivate ‘future-ready’ talent pools: Indian interns become lifelong alumni advocates, while graduates remain via post-graduation work permits, sustaining economic growth. A Joint Working Group oversees implementation, with its first report due in July 2026,” it added.

--IANS

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