Rajpal Yadav given last chance by the Delhi High Court in cheque bounce case

Mumbai, March 18 (IANS) Actor Rajpal Yadav, who has been convicted in a cheque bounce case by the Delhi High Court, has been given the last chance by the honourable court.

The court on Wednesday asked the actor asked the actor if he had taken the loan to which he replied in positive. The court then told the actor that he was given several chances but he failed to comply. While presenting his side in court, Rajpal Yadav said that in 2016, the judge said that a sum of Rs 10 crore 40 lakh had to be given. He said that he had brought papers of a friend's property worth Rs 28 crore. He further mentioned that he had returned the money.

For the uninitiated, the actor was accused by Murli Projects Pvt Ltd over the default in repayment. Further, the actor also said in the court, that the other party didn’t want the money in return but they wanted him to be sent to jail. He argued that when he went to jail, he served his sentence, and the whole debate should end now as he has legally complied. He also informed that Rs 22 crore was spent on the film and not Rs 5 crore as claimed by the other party. He said that he incurred a loss of Rs 17 crore.

Rajpal Yadav's lawyer said that they had filed a regular bail application. The interim bail granted by the court is expiring on March 18. Murli Projects Pvt Ltd has been paid Rs. 4.25 crore so far and a demand draft of Rs.25 lakh is being issued today.

The court told the actor he is being told for the last time to return the money, and the case will be over.

Rajpal Yadav faced legal trouble in a cheque bounce case under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881. The court found him guilty over non-payment linked to a financial dispute. Such cases arise when issued cheques are dishonoured due to insufficient funds, leading to criminal liability and penalties.

--IANS

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